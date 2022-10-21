Jim McLaughlin’s 1988/89 treble winning side secured an impressive 13 wins in a row in all competitions and Higgins’ squad go in search of their 10th success on the bounce against Damien Duff’s side.

The Derry boss knows it's a cliché, but he wants his players to simply focus on one game at a time as they continue to hunt down champions, Shamrock Rovers.

The Dubliners dropped two points last Sunday after drawing 1-1 at Drogheda United, moving six points clear of the Candystripes but crucially now having played a game more. Regardless, Higgins just wants his players to worry about themselves and be ready for tonight's home encounter against Shelbourne.

Derry City’s manager Ruaidhrí Higgins has told his players to just focus on Shelbourne encounter. Picture by George Sweeney

"There are five massive games and while I'll know it's boring and people are probably getting sick listening to me say it, but we can't look past Friday because if we don't win the game, then the next three become irrelevant," he insisted.

"We have to win the next game and then look at the next game after that. That's the way it's going to be and to be honest that's always the way it has been and it won't change."

The Dubliners will come to the Brandywell confident of getting another positive result on Foyleside after securing a narrow 2-1 win over City way back in April thanks to quick fire goals after the break from Shane Farrell and Brian McManus cancelled out James Akintunde’s first half strike.

Higgins also believes the Tolka Park men this season have produced the goods against all the teams sitting at the top end of the table. Only a few weeks ago they narrowly lost 3-2 at champions Shamrock Rovers when Rory Gaffney sealed the points for the Hoops deep into stoppage time.

Shels are in free-scoring form as the game before Rovers, they were involved in a 4-4 classic at home to St Patrick’s Athletic.

"In recent months, against teams at the top of the table, Shels have been very competitive," added Higgins, who confirmed that Will Patching returns from suspension.

"They're a good side. They've got better as the season has gone on and their confidence has grown all the time.

"They've beaten us here. We were very good in the first half but not so good in the second that night but we’ve had two massive wins down there and we probably deserved them. The games between both of us have been tight this season.

"But we're looking forward to the game. It's an opportunity to put three points on the board and we'll do everything we can to achieve that."

Despite having plenty still to play for, Higgins revealed he and his staff are already looking ahead to next season.

"It’s your job to be constantly looking at stuff,” he conceded.

