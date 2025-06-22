BRANDYWELL BOUND . . . Former Airdrie midfielder, Adam Frizzell (21) on left, fouls Falkirk's Leon McCann.

TIERNAN Lynch is set to complete his first signing of the summer transfer window with the imminent arrival of former Airdrie captain Adam Frizzell who stated a move to Derry City was 'too good to turn down'.

The 27 year-old Scottish midfielder officially announced his departure from the Scottish Championship outfit after four years at New Broomfield and revealed a conversation with Derry boss Lynch whet his appetite as he prepares for a ‘new challenge’ in his career.

The prospect of playing European football with the Candy Stripes next season was a major factor in his decision and he's excited to challenge himself in a new country after recently tying the knot with wife Erin in Italy.

"It's very bitter sweet. Reading everyone's messages after the club announced I was leaving, I am gutted about it. I was a wee bit emotional," said the former Kilmarnock midfielder. "It is a really close-knit, family club and one I hold close to my heart.

"Airdrie is a club I love. I have been part of the furniture for four years. I have been doing coaching as well so I have got to know a lot of the staff and fans on a personal level. It is really sad leaving, but this is something I can't turn down and my focus is on Derry now.

"I just got married in the summer as well so there's a lot of big changes. I got married in Italy and we went to Venice for a couple of days after it, so we'll wait until the winter break in the Irish league to go on a proper honeymoon.

"I've been trying to run off the pasta and wine for the past week, but I have been keeping myself in shape.

"I said to them I'd go and enjoy the wedding and then see what happens after that.

"When I came back, the opportunity presented itself and I had to go and challenge myself. Now I want to get over to Ireland, get sorted and get my head down. That is my main focus at the moment.

"I don't think a lot of people know much about the Irish league but it is very competitive. It is packed out every week and Derry is a club on the up, looking to play in Europe.

"Derry are looking to get that second or third spot. They are halfway through the season and Shamrock have a wee gap at the moment.

"When I spoke to their manager Tiernan [Lynch], he really sold it. I am really looking forward to a new challenge.

"I just thought it was the right time for me. I am coming into what you would say are my prime years and it is something I had to jump at. I have left Airdrie on good terms and who knows what can happen in the future.

"But this is very exciting. I have done it the hard way to get here. After Kilmarnock I had a lot of injuries and I was on a bit of a rocky road to build myself back up.

"I am so thankful for Airdrie helping me do that. I had four great years there. We won a trophy - something the club hadn't done for a number of years - and to do that as captain was a real honour for me.

"It is no secret how much I love the club, but it is a chance for me to step up and potentially play in Europe. It is something I couldn't turn down."