Derry City move 'too good to turn down' says former Airdrie captain Adam Frizzell
The 27 year-old Scottish midfielder officially announced his departure from the Scottish Championship outfit after four years at New Broomfield and revealed a conversation with Derry boss Lynch whet his appetite as he prepares for a ‘new challenge’ in his career.
The prospect of playing European football with the Candy Stripes next season was a major factor in his decision and he's excited to challenge himself in a new country after recently tying the knot with wife Erin in Italy.
"It's very bitter sweet. Reading everyone's messages after the club announced I was leaving, I am gutted about it. I was a wee bit emotional," said the former Kilmarnock midfielder. "It is a really close-knit, family club and one I hold close to my heart.
"Airdrie is a club I love. I have been part of the furniture for four years. I have been doing coaching as well so I have got to know a lot of the staff and fans on a personal level. It is really sad leaving, but this is something I can't turn down and my focus is on Derry now.
"I just got married in the summer as well so there's a lot of big changes. I got married in Italy and we went to Venice for a couple of days after it, so we'll wait until the winter break in the Irish league to go on a proper honeymoon.
"I've been trying to run off the pasta and wine for the past week, but I have been keeping myself in shape.
"I said to them I'd go and enjoy the wedding and then see what happens after that.
"When I came back, the opportunity presented itself and I had to go and challenge myself. Now I want to get over to Ireland, get sorted and get my head down. That is my main focus at the moment.
"I don't think a lot of people know much about the Irish league but it is very competitive. It is packed out every week and Derry is a club on the up, looking to play in Europe.
"Derry are looking to get that second or third spot. They are halfway through the season and Shamrock have a wee gap at the moment.
"When I spoke to their manager Tiernan [Lynch], he really sold it. I am really looking forward to a new challenge.
"I just thought it was the right time for me. I am coming into what you would say are my prime years and it is something I had to jump at. I have left Airdrie on good terms and who knows what can happen in the future.
"But this is very exciting. I have done it the hard way to get here. After Kilmarnock I had a lot of injuries and I was on a bit of a rocky road to build myself back up.
"I am so thankful for Airdrie helping me do that. I had four great years there. We won a trophy - something the club hadn't done for a number of years - and to do that as captain was a real honour for me.
"It is no secret how much I love the club, but it is a chance for me to step up and potentially play in Europe. It is something I couldn't turn down."
