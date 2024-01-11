Derry City must be 'willing to fight' for league title says Pat Hoban

​PAT Hoban knows exactly what it takes to win the League of Ireland Premier Division title and while he's determined to end Derry City's 27 years wait for the 'Holy Grail', he's warned his new teammates they 'must be willing to fight for it'.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The 32-year-old Galway native has three league title winning medals on his glowing CV but he's as hungry and as driven as ever as he embarks on a new 'exciting' challenge on Foyleside.

His arrival certainly boasts the Brandywell club's chances of loosening Shamrock Rovers' grip on the league trophy but he expects this season to be as competitive as ever and insists Derry will have to 'earn it' and make sacrifices if they're to rein in the Dubliners who finished seven points ahead of them last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's 1997 since they last won the title," he said. "You have to earn the right to win the league. Every league I've won we've had to earn it. It's a 36 game season and you have to be ready for every game and have to try and win every game.

"It's not going to be any different this year. You have to earn it and there will be a lot of sacrifice in that too. We have to be willing to fight for it.”

He wants to join an exclusive band of players who have won a league title with more than one club and he believes Derry have assembled a squad with the quality to make that personal ambition a reality.

"All the lads I played with, they all have serious quality and that's why they're here at Derry City. Derry have been building a squad now for the past two years and I'm just delighted I'm now a part of it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s excited to reunite with ex-Dundalk teammates who he developed a formidable partnership with at Oriel Park.

Derry City’s new striker Pat Hoban pictured at the Brandywell Stadium, on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney

"I've played with all of them, there's like six or seven here. The relationship that myself, Mickey [Duffy] and Fats [Patrick McEleney] had back in 2018 if you were watching the games at all, we always connected really, really well.