​It's a second trip to the capital in the space of five days and the final fixture before Higgins can freshen up his squad with new arrivals. However, should they fall 10 points behind Rovers even at this midpoint stage in the season, it would need a shocking collapse by Stephen Bradley's men to revive City's title aspirations.

Monday's defeat to Shamrock Rovers opened the gap between the top two teams to seven points and Higgins admits there's little room for manoeuvre if they're to stay on the champions coat-tails with 13 matches to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to do everything we can to win the game on Friday. We need that mentality that we're going down there to win the game.

Damien Duff is suspended for tonight's visit of Derry City.

"The players know we've dominated large periods of the game (against Rovers) but they also know there's no point dominating large periods of the game if you can't put teams away.

"We know we're more than capable of doing that with the individual talent in our group and it's just that belief and devilment in the final third to go and punish teams when you're in the ascendancy."

Higgins described Damien Duff's team as a 'tough nut to crack' and he's going to need his creative players on top form if they're to break down a notoriously resolute Shels on their home patch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man who made the difference in the 1-0 win at Tolka the last time the teams met in March, Ryan Graydon is rated doubtful, however, after sustaining a dead leg against Rovers. And the matchwinner in the previous 1-0 win over Shels in Tolka in March last year Patrick McEleney (Achilles) remains sidelined.

Derry City goalkeeper Brian Mahar saves a first half penalty from Shelbourne’s Shane Farrell (17). Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS -

Michael Duffy has taken part in some light training this week and could feature, however, Will Patching (knee) is expected to be at least another week away from returning.

"They're getting closer to a return, there's no doubt about that. We know these lads are matchwinners. We need them back but we need to be very careful and make sure they're ready to come back.

"Will Patching is working extremely hard to make himself available as soon as possible and have an impact in the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've seen here over the last couple of years, I know this season hasn't gone to plan for him in terms of his form and he'd be first to admit that, what we do know is when he's out there enjoying his football and fit, he's an unbelievable talent.

"Likewise with Patrick and Michael they are such talented footballers they're all capable of winning matches on their own so the sooner we have the three of them available to us and obviously Paul McMullan comes into that after Friday's match. “The sooner we have these types of players available to us the better."

Brandon Kavanagh is one man who has been standing up to the plate in the past two matches with his creativity in the final third and Higgins is hoping one or two others can come to the fore against Shels.

"You look at Brandon's form over the last couple of games, it's been very high level. Jamie's (McGonigle) form, I know he didn't get many chances the other night but especially in the first half his all round game was very good. Brandon had a big impact on the game. Ryan Graydon looked a threat; Ben Doherty, they've all got the potential to be match winners and we know they're more than capable of producing big moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I liked about Monday was the players kept going right to the death. They never felt sorry for themselves at any stage, they kept trying to do the right things and that's all you can ask for.

"Sometimes you can be critical of them if you feel they've left something out there but I can't be critical of them from Monday night. The only thing that was missing was that final bit."

Shelbourne will prove another difficult proposition but Higgins knows what to expect.

"They've been very, very good. They have a lot of talented footballers and a good mixture in their team of players who can hurt you and players who put their body on the line for the team. So they have good variety in their team and they're a real cohesive unit and extremely well coached. They're a tough nut to crack but they can punish you as well. We need to be ready for that and do everything in our power to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad