Dipo Akinyemi scores Derry City's most recent league goal against Bohemians on July 25th. (Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

Galway United v Derry City (Tonight, 7.45pm) ​Derry City boss Tiernan Lynch says the Candy Stripes must rediscover their clinical edge against Galway United this evening after a run of only one goal in their last four league games.

City hit three goals on their last visit to Eamonn Deacy Park, a 2-3 victory back in April with the result kickstarting a run of six straight league victories during which the Brandywell men scored a total of 13 goals. Indeed only champions Shamrock Rovers have scored more league goals this season than Tiernan Lynch's team which makes the current drought even more difficult to understand.

But with Galway currently fighting for the top flight lives in eighth position, only four points ahead of a Sligo Rovers team buoyed by last week's FAI Cup victory over Bohemians, Lynch is expecting another tough, tight battle in the west coast.

"I don't see any easy games in this league," explained the City manager, "Look at Sligo who went and beat Bohs last week in the cup; Galway got a draw with Shamrock Rovers, Drogheda beat Bohs the week before... that's just the way this league is; probably what makes the league what it is.

"We're under no illusions that going to Galway on Friday night is going to be an extremely difficult game and for us to get anything out of it we need to be at our very best. We need the same commitment, the same effort as we got on Saturday night.

"I hope so," he added when asked if playing away from home might help Derry following the home draw with Cork City and last Saturday's FAI Cup defeat Drogheda.

"The hardest thing in football is always to break teams down that come, sit in and try to nullify your spaces or make you pitch smaller. But that's something we are working really, really hard on and I thought we did that really well the other night, we just missed the clinical side, that final piece of putting the ball in the net which we are know is the hardest piece of football.

"I don't expect any different down in Galway. We know how committed Galway are. They are in a dogfight around those relegation places and they will be no different from us. We are doing one thing and they're doing another slightly different but the commitment levels will be exactly the same."

The City boss revealed Liam Boyce could be set for a spell on the sidelines as he awaits the results of a MRI scan on the hamstring injury which forced him out of Saturday's cup tie but there was a major boost with the news Cameron Dummigan and Shaun Patton were both back in full training and in contention for a spot on the bench against the Tribesmen.

The duo's return was a big positive after the disappointment of last Saturday but Lynch said he found it difficult to criticise his players' following a display against Drogheda which wasn't lacking in effort or application.

"Listen, I don't think any one needs me to tell them about the disappointment in the camp. There was nothing we wanted more than a good cup run.

"As I said to the players on Monday morning, and I'm happy to say this publicly, I found it very difficult to be critical of them. As I watched the game over again there were things we could have done better, absolutely there were, but not the effort that they gave or the commitment that they gave.

"We were critical as a management team the week before against Cork. We didn't work their backline enough, didn't get in behind enough but we certainly couldn't say that about them against Drogheda. I thought we created some really good chances, their keeper came off with two or three really good saves. We had something like 35 or 36 box entries so all the things we are asking them to do, they are now doing.

"We even scored and had it disallowed and I'm still not 100 per cent over the reasoning behind that. We had two decent penalty shouts and that's not blaming anyone, but our job was to make sure we were more creative, more penetrative in the final third and I think we got that.

"This is something now we have to keep working at. It’s not an overnight fix, we keep saying that, and I will always say that this is a work in progress and we have to keep doing the things that we're doing.

"In most games we have been fairly dominant. We have been playing some really good football but now we just need to get better at putting the ball in the net."

One City player who has been the subject of the transfer rumour mill has been full-back Ronan Boyce who was this week linked with a move to Coleraine but Lynch dismissed that as speculation.

"Listen I can't do anything about the rumours and, again, that's not something I want to talk about publicly. There are certain things that we are always looking to see can we tweak, areas that we can maybe get something slightly different from.

"Ronan is a top kid, he works very hard. He is committed. Our job now is to work really hard to make him a better player than what he is right now and some of the areas we feel we maybe need a bit more from him we are working with him on. There’s nothing more in it, nothing less in it. That's just the way it is.

"As I said, I found it very hard to be critical of the players on Monday. It was difficult to pick them back up again because they were hugely disappointed but we’ve nine games to go and we have to believe in ourselves. We have to believe in our processes and hopefully we'll get that little bit of luck and kick into a run again."