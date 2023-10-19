Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Candy Stripes need one more victory from their three remaining league fixtures to guarantee their place in European competition next season and Higgins wants to achieve that goal tonight when Shelbourne arrive on Foyleside tonight.

"We just want to win on Friday and to try and cement European football," said the City boss.

"It would probably be a miracle at this stage to win the league, so we just have to focus on trying to win on Friday and we know what we will achieve if we win on Friday, so that’s the goal."

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins wants to complete Euro mission in front of home support.

Following the international break, it's a significant weekend for clubs with their eyes on Europe as third placed St Patrick's Athletic host fourth placed Bohemians in a dress rehearsal for next month's FAI Cup Final.

Shelbourne also have European football within their grasp but can ill afford to lose to Derry if they're to realise that ambition.

And so Higgins has warned against complacency with so much at stake for both clubs at Brandywell.

"There are a couple of really big fixtures this weekend. Obviously, the one we’re focused on and the one we’re worried about is the one here. We’re putting as much attention into the game as possible. It’s a big game for us.

"We’ve been very, very good at the Brandywell from early summer onwards and we want to continue that with a big vocal home support behind us.

"Nothing will be taken for granted," he insisted. "They are a very, very good side and they are going to get better. They have improved dramatically over the last couple of seasons, so we know it’ll be a tough game."

Damien Duff's side boast the best defensive record in the league having shipped just 23 goals in 33 games.

Derry are ranked second best defensively ahead of tonight's clash, having conceded just one goal more than their Dublin counterparts, however, their goals for column is significantly higher.

Based on all head-to-heads since Shelbourne's return to the top flight, Derry have managed to score just six times in seven encounters. While Derry's record at Tolka Park during that time reads favourably with three wins and one draw, their home record against the Drumcondra men isn't as flattering.

Indeed, Derry have yet to beat Shelbourne at Brandywell during the past two seasons, losing once and drawing twice so far.

"They are two teams who don’t concede too many goals, but hopefully with our form at home in recent months, we can go and put on a good performance and get the three points," said Higgins.

"We have had one or two disappointing performances on the road, but were glad to be back at the Brandywell to put in a performance."They have the fewest goals conceded in the league this year, and we have the second best defensive record; I think we’ve only conceded one more than them. I don’t see it being much different from the other games.

“Thankfully, we’ve been scoring goals at home in recent times, and we want to continue that.

"A lot of the parts of our play throughout the season have been good, and I don’t like talking about data and stats because I understand the game is about putting the ball in the back of the net.

"If you look at our game this year, we’ve been really strong in a lot of parts and hopefully we can put it all together on Friday, and get a big win.

"We don’t concede many, we control a lot of matches and we create decent numbers of chances, and that always gives you opportunities to win games. I’m not stupid, I’m not naïve, I know the game is about putting the ball in the back of the net.

"At home in recent times, we’ve been able to do that, so hopefully we can continue that. From the Sligo game in early July onwards, our form at the Brandywell has been exceptional.

"We’ll be prepared for everything. They are a really good side, they are well coached and they have really good players and we need to be ready for it, and I’m sure we will."With the league title all but gone, second spot is a must for Derry but how has Higgins viewed the league campaign so far.