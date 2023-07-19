"We have to come out and play with a purpose and get the crowd behind us."

​The Shantallow man made his 45th appearance in European football last Thursday night as a second half substitute in the scoreless draw in the Faroese capital city.

His presence and the introduction of Will Patching and Jamie McGonigle after half-time gave Derry more control and attacking impetus and they played with an urgency which was lacking for much of the opening 45 minutes.

McEleney felt Derry were 'too predictable' in the first half and while he knows HB Tórshavn will not be easily turned over in the return leg this Thursday, he expects the Candy Stripes to get the job done and book their place in the second round qualifiers.

Derry City skipper Patrick McEleney in action during the Europa Conference League, 1st leg, 1st Round Qualifier at the Tórsvøllur Stadium, Torshavn, Faroe Islands. Photograph by Kevin Moore (MCI photo).

"The first 20 minutes, we weren't good enough," he said. "We grew into it and did okay. I think we were the better team without being good.

"It can be a lot better there's no doubt about that but I still think in the second half we were the only team pushing to win it. It felt like that in the game, I felt we were trying to go for the goal. "Look, it's half-time and we're looking forward to the return leg now."

A capacity attendance at Brandywell will no doubt give Derry an edge against a team who were supported by a paltry crowd at their national stadium last Thursday.

"When you have a full house in the Brandywell on a European night, if you don't play with intent in those games then you're in trouble. I'm looking forward to it and we'll definitely be ready."

So what should Derry do differently to get past the Faroese? The City skipper believes they must shake off the shackles.

"We have to take more risks and hit more forward passes. I think we did that a bit more in the second half but we need to play with a purpose. It was too predictable and easy to play against.

"We can be a lot better there's no doubt about that. Sometimes bravery is hitting passes and making things happen and not just heading the ball, clearing the ball, blocking the ball. You have to get on the ball and make things happen."

The former Dundalk star has been here before and has advanced to the Europa League group stages with the Lilywhites. He was never going to underestimate the scale of the challenge against any team in Europe but he's confident Derry can get over the line on Thursday.

"I think we said it before we came here. It's different styles we're playing against. It can give you different problems.

"They're a good side and it's been said but the days of just rocking up and beating teams from the Faroe Island and Gibraltar, those days are long gone and I think group stages in Europe have proven that where Luxembourg teams are getting into it, Irish teams have got into it, Northern Irish teams have got to the last round, so those days are completely gone now.

"Even at the times when I was at Dundalk I don't think we ever went away and completely ran over teams. It's hard to do but what we can control now is this week, taking the tie to the Brandywell.

