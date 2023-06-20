News you can trust since 1772
Derry City off to the Faroe Islands

Derry City will take on Faroe Islands side FC Torshavn from in the UEFA Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round.
By Kevin McLaughlin
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
The Candy Stripes will face Torshavn over two legs on July 13 and July 20, with Derry drawn away first, although the club has admitted that dates and times may yet change.

Torshavn are currently second in the Faroe Islands Premier League having won 11 from 14 games so far.

Fans are reminded not to book any travel until the dates and times of both legs are confirmed.

