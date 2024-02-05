Paddy McLaughlin has left Derry City by 'mutual consent' according to a club statement. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2329GS –

The 43 year-old Creggan man was appointed assistant to Ruaidhri Higgins last April after a successful four year spell at Cliftonville and helped the Candy Stripes secure second spot in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

However, the former City defender who made 214 appearances for the club during eight seasons as a player left his role 'by mutual consent' according to a club statement released this evening.

"Derry City FC can confirm that Paddy McLaughlin will leave the club by mutual consent," began the short statement. "Paddy joined the club as Assistant Manager during the 2023 season and helped Derry to a second-place finish in the league and successfully through two rounds in the Europa Conference League for which the club would like to express their sincere thanks.

"We wish Paddy every success in his next role, and we would hope to see him at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium supporting his hometown club when his schedule allows."

City boss Higgins also wished McLaughlin 'nothing but the best' in the future.