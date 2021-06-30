Derry City pair sign contract extensions

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins pictured alongside James Akintunde. Picture by Kevin Morrison

The duo have played in all of Ruaidhri Higgins games in charge of the Candy Stripes and for McJannet, who has has scored four goals this season, he's delighted to have signed a new deal.

“I have been waiting a long time to play senior football,” he explained

“I probably stayed at clubs and academies a year too long so it was great to finally play senior football and prove that I can do it. We are building something here so it was an easy decision really. Ruaidhri has made me excited for what is to come and hopefully we can keep going up that table and do something special.”

For the Derry boss he's delighted both men have signed contract extensions and he feels that both players can continue to improve.

“James is a player I didn’t know much about when I came in but has really impressed me since. He would say himself that he would like to score more goals but his work rate is phenomenal," stated Higgins.

“He has great quality as as player and always trains and plays with a smile on his face. He is really popular with players and staff alike at this club. “I think the fact that James has s that he wants to stay and be a part of what we’re trying to do. I’m absolutely delighted that he has agreed to stay on.

"I made it clear to Cam, very, very early after I came in that I wanted him to be at the club long term and while it's not long, long term it does give us a platform and we know now that he's going to be hear for the next 18 months, which is the most important thing for me. It allows us to build something and he's a massive part of what I want to do here and what we as a staff want to do here.

"His partnership alongside Eoin has been brilliant and they are two young lads, but to have those leadership qualities on and off the pitch at such a young age is a huge asset for this club and I'm delighted that Cameron is committed to extending his contract by a year. He has been a joy to work with and that like James, he's a great person around the place.