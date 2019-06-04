Derry City pay tribute to Celtic and Man United legend Jimmy Delaney

DERRY CITY Football Club paid tribute to former Candy Stripes, Celtic and Man United great, Jimmy Delaney as hundreds gathered at his graveside to celebrate the life and times of the legendary winger at the weekend.

The event, organised by Celtic Graves Society and their patron, Lisbon Lion, Jim Craig celebrated one of Celtic’s finest ever players who signed for Derry City in January 1954 at the age of 39.

He inspired the Brandywell club to the famous 1954 Irish Cup victory when after three games - the final and two replays - Derry defeated Glentoran 1-0 to collect the trophy watched by an aggregate attendance of 91,000.

Those games were known as the 'Jimmy Delaney finals' as the Scottish winger stamped his authority on them and added the Irish Cup to his Scottish Cup win with Celtic in 1937 and the English FA Cup with Man United in 1948.

And Derry City sent a commemorative wreath to be placed at his graveside at Cambusnethan cemetery in Wishaw in recognition of the 'Bald Buccaneer's' significant contribution to the club.

"The Celtic Graves Society recently held a commemoration for former Derry City, Man United and Celtic player Jimmy Delaney," read a tweet from the club's official Twitter account.

"Jimmy is obviously a big part of the club's history and the club was more than happy to acknowledge his contribution."

The commemorative event was organised to give the ordinary Celtic supporter a unique opportunity to hear about the club’s legends and to meet fellow supporters.