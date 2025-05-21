The late Derry City club president Paul Diamond was laid to rest on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2136GS – 089

PAUL Diamond was 'a remarkable man' who left behind 'a legacy that will echo in our city, in our homes, and in our hearts for many years to come', mourners at his funeral Mass were told on Wednesday morning.

The Requiem Mass of the successful Derry businessman and Derry City Football Club President took place at St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn as a large crowd gathered to pay their respects, including Derry City chairman Philip O'Doherty, manager Tiernan Lynch, board members and supporters.

Derry City's first team players also formed an emotional guard of honour as the coffin was carried from the chapel grounds. Parish Priest, Fr. Micheál McGavigan described the profound impact he left on 'countless lives' and remarked how 'moving' it was for his funeral Mass to be celebrated in Pennyburn which had been 'the steady landmark at every stage of Paul's life'.

The father of two sons, Niall and Gerard, proud grandfather and loving husband to Mary, whom he met when they were both teenagers and were happily married for 47 years, Paul passed away after a battle with a rare lung condition he faced with 'courage, with peace, and with faith.'

Fr. McGavigan said: "He did not seek ease, but purpose. He endured suffering with dignity, and he finished the race with grace." Mr. Diamond was born and raised in Richmond Crescent and ran a hugely successful packaging company, Diamond Corrugated, from its Pennyburn Industrial Estate plant which provided employment to hundreds of people through the years.

"Pennyburn and Derry were not simply locations on a map for Paul; they were woven into his soul," added Fr. McGavigan. "He loved this city, knew its heartbeat, and gave so much of himself to its flourishing.

"There are no perfect words at a time like this, only the imperfect language of love and loss. But what remains is the example of a life fully lived, a race well run, and a legacy that will echo in our city, in our homes, and in our hearts for many years to come."

'He was no marshmallow' was how some of his employees at his thriving enterprise described him and yet he had 'an instinct for connection' and his generosity knew no bounds.

"His workers have said, 'He was no marshmallow' - and indeed, he wasn’t," reflected Fr. McGavigan. "He was firm, exacting, meticulous. But behind that steel was a heart of generosity. He asked much, but he gave more. His acts of kindness - often unspoken and unseen - left a profound impact on countless lives.

"Paul Diamond was, in truth, a good man. A remarkable man. A Derry man to his core. And above all, a man who knew how to love."

Mr. Diamond also made a lasting imprint on his beloved Derry City Football Club where his involvement spanned decades as board member, chairman, primary shirt sponsor and honorary president as he followed in the footsteps of the late, great John Hume. He was proudly the last chairman to oversee a League of Ireland Premier Division title success with the Candy Stripes in 1997.

"He saw football not only as a game, but as a way of binding people together, of lifting spirits and inspiring pride," Fr. McGavigan told mourners. "He followed in the footsteps of great men like John Hume and carried that responsibility with honour.

"And yet, he remained ever mindful of the wider community - supporting not just Derry City but Institute, City of Derry Rugby Club, and many others. Wherever he saw need, he offered help - quietly, generously, and without fanfare. And yet, for all his success, Paul never lost his humility. He wore his achievements lightly, with grace and gratitude."

During his illness, Paul 'adapted a stoic grace' and never complained despite a double lung transplant and 'insurmountable complications' which followed.

"In recent years, Paul faced perhaps his greatest trial. Diagnosed with a rare lung condition, his world began to narrow. The man who had once walked the factory floor with energy and purpose now struggled to walk even a few steps. Yet, he never complained. He adapted with stoic grace.

"And when the call finally came - after long months of waiting - for a double lung transplant, Paul was ready. He had prepared himself with the same determination he applied to everything. Even on oxygen, he kept moving - 1,000 steps a day. He followed every instruction, attended every treatment, refused to give up hope.

"The transplant surgery was successful, but insurmountable complications followed. In the end, it was not to be. Yet he faced death as he faced life - with courage, with peace, and with faith. Mary was by his side, as she always had been, the steady light in the darkness."

Indeed when Paul met Mary it was 'the beginning of a love story that spanned 52 years together'.

She was a 'companion of quiet strength, deep devotion and tireless care' explained the parish priest. Fittingly Mary recited the poem 'When great trees fall' during the service which was met by applause by the congregation.

Mr Diamond was laid to rest in the City Cemetery, his grave poignantly overlooking the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and his beloved Derry City.

May he rest in peace.