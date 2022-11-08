Derry City players visit St Eugene's Primary School
Derry City duo Cameron McJannet and Declan Glass visited St Eugene's Primary School this afternoon, as FAI Cup Final fever continues to grow.
By Kevin McLaughlin
4 minutes ago
The Brandywell men take on Damien Duff’s Shelbourne, at the Aviva Stadium, on Sunday afternoon, where an expected 30,000 supporters will be in attendance.
Photographer Jim McCafferty attended the school today and took a few pictures as the Derry pair took part in a Q&A session.
Page 1 of 2