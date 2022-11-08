News you can trust since 1772
Members of the St. Eugene’s PS school football team show their support for Derry City.

Derry City players visit St Eugene's Primary School

Derry City duo Cameron McJannet and Declan Glass visited St Eugene's Primary School this afternoon, as FAI Cup Final fever continues to grow.

By Kevin McLaughlin
4 minutes ago

The Brandywell men take on Damien Duff’s Shelbourne, at the Aviva Stadium, on Sunday afternoon, where an expected 30,000 supporters will be in attendance.

Photographer Jim McCafferty attended the school today and took a few pictures as the Derry pair took part in a Q&A session.

1. St. Eugene’s PS supporting Derry City

Supporting Derry City are Mia McGuinness, Aoife Bryce and Amelia Bonner at St. Eugene’s PS on Tuesday.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

2. St. Eugene’s PS supporting Derry City

Principal, Mrs Carol Duffy welcomes Derry City pair Cameron McJannet and Declan Glass to St. Eugene's Primary School on Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

3. St. Eugene’s PS supporting Derry City

Aria Curran, Riley Duddy and Daniel Doran chatting to Derry City player Cameron McJannet on Tuesday afternoon at St. Eugene’s PS.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

4. St. Eugene’s PS supporting Derry City

No shortage of questions during Tuesday’s Q&A at St. Eugene’s PS with Derry City players Declan Glass and Cameron McJannet.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

