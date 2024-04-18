Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​It's a 'special' milestone for the former Man City Academy player who joined the club on a permanent deal from Dundalk in November 2021.

And as the four-in-a-row champions arrive on Foyleside, Patching will be hoping to reproduce the kind of form which earned him a place in the most recent League of Ireland Team of the Week.

He's notched up two assists and two spectacular 'goal of the month' contenders against Dundalk and Drogheda in consecutive match nights and must be a certain candidate for the Player of the Month accolade for April!

The Englishman is relishing the freedom afforded to him by his manager and admits he's playing some of the best football of his career at present.

"Possibly yeah," he said. "I've had a few good spells over the years. At the minute I'm hitting some good form and finding the back of the net. It's good to be playing freely and fit and helping the lads so hopefully I can add a few more."

Higgins this week described Patching as 'one of the most influential players' during his time as City boss and will be hoping he can continue his form against the Hoops.

"Will's in a really good vein of form,” said Higgins. “To be honest with you, in my three years here, he's been right up there as one of the most influential players.

Will Patching celebrates his stunning strike against Drogheda last week. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

"Probably bar the start of last season, where he had a niggly injury, his form's been very consistent and he's really produced for me and for the club. I've no doubt that that can continue.”

Patching knows Derry face a pivotal weekend in the race for the title despite the early juncture of the season as they host Rovers and then St Pat's on Monday night.

And he insists games against Rovers are the stand-out fixtures in the calendar and expects both teams to go out and entertain in front of the sold out venue and the RTÉ cameras.

