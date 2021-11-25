Derry City renewal season tickets on sale now

Derry City supporters celebrate Jamie McGonigle's second goal against Sligo Rovers. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

As a result of the uncertainty surrounding COVID, the club opted not to sell season tickets for the 2021 season and offered membership packages as an alternative.

That proved a great success and the club said it would like to thank all supporters who opted to purchase membership for the 2021 season.

Season tickets will be priced as follows, frozen at the same prices as the 2020 season, until December 23rd - Adult £230; Concession £190 and Child £60

Concessions apply those for over 65 years and those in full time education. Child tickets are for children aged 5 - 15 years. For both of these categories, supporters may be asked to provide evidence of eligibility before tickets will be issued.

The 2020 season ticket holders will be given a priority window to renew designated seats for the 2022 season. This window for renewing a seat will run until December 11th.

If you did not hold a season ticket in 2020, please do not purchase in this phase, please wait until the general sale phase.

In order to renew seats, a minimum deposit of £20 must be paid within the priority window. As a result of significant interest in season tickets for the 2022 season, if a deposit is not paid in this period then the seat will be made available for general sale.

2020 season ticket holder can complete their details to renew online, or in person at the club office. The club has asked where possible, that all supporters please complete their renewal details online. This significantly reduces the workload on the volunteers administering the scheme. Supporters can pay for their season ticket in person or online. The club’s office will be open for a number of dedicated sessions for fans who may wish to sign up in person.