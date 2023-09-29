Will Patching celebrates with his teammates after his sublime strike against UCD. Photograph by George Sweeney.

WILL Patching netted the pick of the bunch as Derry City fired six past relegated UCD at Brandywell to keep the heat on league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

The midfielder scooped the ball over the head of UCD keeper Kian Moore two minutes into the second half for his 10th goal of the season in all competitions.

Danny Mullen had given Derry the perfect start when he volleyed Michael Duffy's cross past the keeper from close range after five minutes.The Brandywell club didn't get going until that magical Patching strike which opened the floodgates with six different players getting on the scoresheet.

Cameron McJannet, substitute Brandon Kavanagh, Michael Duffy and Jamie McGonigle added further goals as Ruaidhri Higgins' troops put the students to the sword once again.

UCD had been reduced to 10 men with eight minutes to go when sub, Jack Keaney was shown a red card for dragging down Cian Kavanagh but it mattered little at that point.In the four meetings between the two sides Derry have netted 19 goals but this latest emphatic victory wasn't enough to reign in Shamrock Rovers who were held by UCD last weekend.

The gap remains five points and the Candystripes are running out of games fast - just four remaining!Cameron Dummigan and Shane McEleney returned to the starting line-up to replace the suspended Ronan Boyce and Ciaran Coll in two changes made by Higgins from last week's defeat to Sligo Rovers.

Derry started on the frontfoot and Patching tried his luck from 25 yards after a neat flick to take it onto his left foot but he curled a well struck effort narrowly wide of the left hand post on three minute.

Derry were in front two minutes later after a brilliant run and inch perfect cross from Duffy which found Mullen in space and the Scotsman volleyed clinically past the keeper from eight yards for his third goal of the season.

Adam Verdon tried to catch Brian Maher off his line on 13 minutes when Adam O'Reilly was dispossessed in midfield and while his speculative effort had the Derry keeper backpedaling, he was never under pressure and gathered cleanly.

Former Candy Stripes Brendan Barr ran into space on the edge of the Derry penalty area on 27 minutes following a swift UCD attack but the Donegal man blasted over.Derry were bossing the ball but lacked the tempo to open up the resolute Students defence for large spells.

The Foylesiders came so close to McMullan crossed dangerously into the six yard box where Duffy was arriving from the back post and Kian Moore made an instinctive save at close quarters to turn the winger's downward header over the crossbar.

Moore once again came to his team's rescue with five minutes remaining in the half when Duffy's cross was fired across the six yard box but the keeper got his outstretched foot to avert the ball away from Mullen who was ready to pounce.Despite their dominance and that electric start to the match, Derry were unable to unlock the Students defence any further during the opening 45 minutes.

Down in Tallaght, Shamrock Rovers were being held scoreless by Shels in Tallaght at the break.Patching delivered the piece of magic Derry needed just two minutes after the restart to double the Brandywell club's advantage.

McMullan nipped in to take the ball off the toes of Adam Wells and laid it into the path of Patching who nonchalantly scooped the ball over the head of the keeper from 25 yards and it nestled into the corner of the net.It was a sublime strike and the Englishman's 10th of the season!

The floodgates were opened and seven minutes later McJannet rose at the back post to meet Ben Doherty's inswinging corner kick and his header came off the helpless UCD keeper and found the net.Moore made an excellent save at full stretch to deny substitute Jamie McGonigle who curled towards the far corner on 68 minutes.

Derry added a fourth on 69 minutes when McMullan crossed from the right and Duffy nodded it back across goal towards Brandon Kavanagh who guided it into the net from six yards with his head.

Kavanagh returned the favour on 76 minutes when he swung a corner kick into the six yard box and Duffy headed into the net with the back of his head to make it 5-0.The lively Kavanagh stung the hands of Moore with a well hit effort from 20 yards which the UCD keeper turned behind at the near post.

The Dubliners were reduced to 10 men when substitute Keaney, who came on 56 minutes into the match, was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Cian Kavanagh.McGonigle added a sixth for City on the 89th when he expertly curled his strike into the far corner - the Dungiven man's first goal from the club since August 13th when he netted against Drogheda!

It was job done from Derry but 10 man Rovers managed to eke out a 1-0 win against Shels to keep their advantage on the summit.