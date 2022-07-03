The 23 year-old Dubliner comes highly recommended by his former manager Gary Cronin who brought Graydon with him from Bray Wanderers when he replaced Daire Doyle at Longford Town at the start of the 2022 season.

Cronin reckons he can become a top League of Ireland player with the benefit of a full-time environment and City boss Higgins shares that view.

Higgins claims Graydon has been on Derry’s radar since he took the reins at Brandywell and believes he’s exactly what the team needs with his pace and ‘directness’ from wide areas.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He can play right wing and left wing and can do a job through the middle but we see him as a winger and a winger who gives real width and directness,” said Higgins.

“It’s something we probably needed to add to the group and he gives us a different dimension. He’s 23 years of age. There was a lot of interest in him and we’ve managed to get it done which is great.

“I can’t wait to work with him and the fact he’s coming into a full time environment, I think we’ll be able to elevate his game even further.

“The other plus side is he doesn’t need a mini preseason. He’s in the middle of his season and is ready to go. He’s been in fantastic form the last few games for Longford and I can’t wait to work for him.”

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins unveils new signing from Longford Town, Ryan Graydon. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

The absence of the injured Michael Duffy and no natural winger in the team, Graydon gives Higgins attacking options and the City boss expects him to ‘excite’ Derry fans this season.

“He’s played a lot of his football as a right winger, some on the left but he’s equally as comfortable on either side which is good.

This club has a rich history of really good wingers and I think in time he will become a really good player. He’s going the right way about and has shown huge potential.

“The conversations I’ve had with Gary Cronin, the Longford manager, who has been an absolute pleasure to deal with, he can’t speak highly enough of him.

“He actually thinks he can kick on and become a really top player and we share the same opinion.

“We’ve spoken about him as staff since I’ve been here as manager and were always aware of him but you can see there’s been a rapid improvement in his play and the big pitch at the Brandywell will suit him with his athletics, his running power and given his age I suppose there’s real development in him as well.

“Hopefully he will excite our supporters and there’s obviously really good competition in those areas as well so he adds to that.”

Graydon joins a growing contingent of Dubliners in the Derry City dressing room with ex-Bray teammates Brian Maher and Brandon Kavanagh and Higgins expects the Ballymun native to make a smooth transition into the team.

“There’s a few Dublin accents rattling around the dressing room now and it’s great to get him integrated,” smiled Higgins. “He seems a lively enough character and a personable fella so it won’t take him long to get settled in. Anyone I’ve spoken to about him speaks really highly of him.

“Longford has been great to deal with and I’m looking forward to getting him started.”

City fans won’t have long to wait to see Graydon in action with the winger available for selection and expected to be involved in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League Conference qualifier against Riga at Brandywell on Thursday night.

Graydon’s arrival isn’t expected to be the only transfer in the summer window with Higgins still in pursuit of several targets but he was keeping his cards close to his chest when asked which positions he was hoping to strengthen. The Limavady man also suggested there could be players heading for the Brandywell exit.

“There’s nothing imminent but I think every window it’s important we try and improve and what comes with that as well is those players who are maybe on the periphery might want to go and play as well.

“There won’t be massive movement but we’re working hard to get one or two in and with that there might be one or two who move on as well and that’s just natural.