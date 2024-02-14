​The planned enabling works will see the partial demolition of the northern end of the existing Southend Stand, to make space for the construction of the new North Stand. This comprises the removal of seating in Blocks A and B of the Southend Stand, the disconnection of services, the dismantling of the roof steel frame and cladding, followed by the complete demolition of the concrete terracing. It is anticipated that these works will take four to six weeks to complete, after which the building of the new stand will commence.Planning permission was granted in October last year for the partial demolition of the Southend Stand and the development of a safe standing covered terrace, male and female toilet facilities, two sets of turnstiles and access gates and other associated works.Council officers and club officials have been working collectively over the past number of months to ensure all the necessary legal and technical arrangements and statutory approvals were in place before contractors could commence work on the site. The works are being funded and developed by Derry City FC, with the support and assistance of the stadium owners Derry City and Strabane District Council.Mayor Patricia Logue welcomed the news, and acknowledged the huge amount of work done to date by Council officers and the football club to progress the project. She said the new stand would be a great asset to the club, its supporters and the wider community and extended her best wishes to everyone involved.Sean Barrett, Derry City FC's Chief Executive said: "An awful lot of work has gone into the preparation and planning for the new development and we're obviously very pleased that contractors will now be on site from this week. The new stand will be a fantastic addition to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and will really enhance the match-night experience for supporters. I want to thank Derry City & Strabane Council for their help and co-operation to date and look forward to seeing the project through to its successful conclusion."