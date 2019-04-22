Derry City's Darren Cole gutted after late drama in Waterford

DERRY CITY’S Darren Cole was ‘gutted’ his late wonder strike didn’t prove to be the winner in Waterford.

The Scottish defender’s 89th minute pile driver was cancelled out by Shane Duggan’s stoppage time penalty, much to his frustration.

“That was a sore one to take,” he insisted.

“We thought we had it in the bag, but we gave a penalty away late-on and it’s very disappointing.

“I think it’s our concentration that is letting us down. Our fitness takes over in the closing stages and we run over teams, but we still seem to lose concentration and that’s the type of goals we are conceding this season.

“We haven’t conceded any decent goals or anything like that, so if we keep working on our concentration, we should be OK.”

The 27-year-old admits that his late goal was one of his best ever strikes.

“I have to admit that everybody including myself was saying that I couldn’t hit it any better and I have to admit that it did feel good, but then we had a sucker punch and there’s nothing worse than that,” he added.

“However we have to dust ourselves down and get ready for Cork City game this Friday.

“Yes we are disappointed that we didn’t get the three points at Waterford, but we have to put that aside now. The boys know that they definitely have it in them to the three points, so hopefully we can get them against Cork.”