DERRY City will begin their 2024/25 Uefa Conference League adventure against FC Bruno's Magpies from Gibraltar.

The Gilbraltarian side, formed in 2013, are ranked 70 places behind Derry in Uefa's coefficient rankings and were one of the most favourable ties the Brandywell outfit could have wished for.

The club has never progressed past the first round qualifiers in the competition and in successive seasons were eliminated by Irish teams.

Leading Derry City striker Pat Hoban and teammate Daniel Kelly both featured in a two-legged first round qualifier against the Magpies last season as the Lilywhites earned a 3-1 aggregate victory to advance.

In fact Hoban netted the opening goal after three minutes in the return leg at Oriel Park after Stephen O'Donnell's side were held scoreless at the 2,000 capacity Victoria Stadium the previous week.

The Magpies pushed Irish League side Crusaders close in the Conference League qualifiers the previous season, losing 4-3 on aggregate after winning the first leg 2-1 at their scenic home venue which is used by all teams in Gibraltar.

The ties are scheduled for Thursday, July 11th with FC Magpies hosting the first leg tie and the return leg is set for July 18th at Brandywell.

Derry City Chief Executive insists securing Group Stage qualification is the 'ultimate goal' for the Candy Stripes in Europe and while a trip to Wales to play Bala Town was the ideal scenario logistically, the Brandywell club will be pleased with the outcome of this afternoon's draw in Nyon.

Fans celebrate Derry City’s Europa Conference League win against HB Torshavn, at the Brandywell.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side defeated HB Torshavn of the Faroe Islands and KuPS of Finland last season and won the second leg of their tie against Tobol Kostanay of Kazakhstan before going out of the competition on a penalty shoot-out.