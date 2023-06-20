Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins is expected to sign former Dundee winger Paul McMullan.

The 27-year-old, who is a free agent, is believed to have turned down a host of clubs in favour of an expected switch to Foyleside.

While it’s thought the former Dundee man can make the switch immediately, he won’t be available to feature in Ruaidhrí Higgins’ matchday squad until the League of Ireland transfer window opens next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McMullan’s expected arrival adds further experience to the Brandywell changing room, as he played a major role in Dundee’s Scottish Championship winning campaign last year.

In fact, his performances for the Dens Park men earned him a nomination for the PFA Scottish Player of the Year award for the division.

The former Dunfermline Athletic man joined Dundee from crosstown rivals Dundee United two years ago after James McPake persuaded him to make the move.

During his few years with the ‘The Dark Blues’, McMullan made over 100 appearances and scored 10 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started his career with Celtic’s U19 side and while he didn’t feature in the first team at Parkhead, he has played over 170 games in the Scottish Championship while in 2017, the Stirling native played for Scotland Under 21s.

With duo Ollie O’Neill and Matty Ward already departed from Foyleside and striker Colm Whelan set to miss the remainder of the season, the City boss has made it no secret recently that he was going to strengthen his squad during the July transfer window.

Only recently Higgins confirmed that he was looking to add “a few players” to his squad.

“We’re always looking to try and improve the squad in each transfer window,” insisted the Derry boss recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There also might be players who may want to move to get regular first team football. Ollie O’Neill has gone back to Fulham and Matty Ward has also returned to Ipswich Town.