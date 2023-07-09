Signed by Ruaidhri Higgins from Longford Town in the First Division, the 24 year-old was subject to a bid from Fleetwood last May but Derry City claimed the offer was 'miles below' their valuation of the winger.

At the time Higgins declared the offer ‘derisory’ claiming; 'that's the matter closed' as he considered Derry City to be in a 'very good position' as he refused to accept cut-price deals for any of his players.

"It's gone in my mind. We're in a very good position in this football club and we won't be accepting any bids for any players that don't meet our valuation."

That stance has dramatically changed over recent days with a new and significantly improved offer on the table.

Graydon still has a year-and-a-half remaining on his current deal, forcing Fleetwood to come back with a new and improved bid which has since been accepted by the Brandywell outfit, paving the way for the Dubliners cross-Channel move.

With the proposed move in the pipeline for some weeks, Higgins made swift work of finding a replacement when bringing in former Dundee winger Paul McMullan, on a free transfer, with the Scotsman making an impressive debut during the 2-1 win over Sligo Rovers on Friday night.

Graydon wasn't named in the matchday squad but was present in the stands and while it's yet to be officially confirmed by either Derry City or Fleetwood, the player has played for the final time in the red and white Candy Stripes.He played a significant role in Derry's FAI Cup Final victory over Shelbourne last November and has been a major part of Higgins team since making his debut against FC Riga in the Europa Conference League qualifier last July.

Derry City winger Ryan Graydon, in action against Sligo Rovers, is set for a move to Fleetwood Town.

Graydon made 44 appearances, scoring five goals with his last appearance the 1-0 loss against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght last month where he sustained a dead leg in the first half.