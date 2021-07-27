Derry City sign Bastien Hery

Bastien Hery will be at Derry City for the remainder of the season. Picture by George Sweeney

The Madagascar international, joins the Candy Stripes on-loan for the remainder of the season and is likely to go straight in Ruaidhri Higgins squad for Saturday's encounter at bottom side Longford Town.

The 29-year-old hasn't featured much with the Gypsies this campaign, making just five appearances all season, but his experience and ability is exactly what the Brandywell men has been missing since Will Patching returned to Dundalk.

After missing out on landing Patrick McEleney from Dundalk this month, adding Hery will be a welcome addition to Derry's youthful squad and as he did not feature in Bohs FAI Cup win over College Corinthians, on Sunday, he isn't cup tied and will be available for City for next month's second round, however it's believed he isn't allowed to feature against the Dubliners.

Higgins is thrilled to have got his man and feels Hery will have something to prove after what has been a tough number of seasons for him.

“Derry City fans have seen Bastien play before and know what he’s capable of," he stated.

“He’s someone I’ve obviously known about for some time and is the type of player we’ve been looking for.

“I know the past 18 months probably haven’t worked out for him the way he planned but he’ll get the opportunity here to get back on track. He’s fit and raring to go and will go straight into the squad for Saturday night’s match in Longford.”

The former Waterford man, who joined Keith Long's side after a 18 month spell with Linfield, where he won a Danske Bank Premiership title and also shone during the Blues' Europa League campaign in the 2019-20 season, where they were just one round away from reaching the Group stages before losing to Azerbaijan champions Qarabag in the play-off round.

Hery agrees with Higgins and admits he has a point to prove and can't wait to get started with the Candy Stripes.

“I’m very happy to be here and having played at Brandywell a few times I’m looking forward to showing supporters what I can do," said Hery, who was voted onto the 2018 PFAI Team of Year while at Waterford.