Derry City new signing Sadou Diallo alongside manager Ruaidhri Higgins. Picture by Kevin Morrison/Event Images & Video

The 23-year-old, who has signed a 18 month deal with the Brandywell men, spent six years at Manchester City's youth academy and a further four years at with Wolves before going on loan to Accrington Stanley during the 2019-20 season.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After suffering Europa Conference League disappointment in Riga last night, the addition of the midfielder, who played with Forest Green last year, will be a welcomed boost to the squad.

Diallo, who netted his first professional goal for Accrington Stanley in their EPL Trophy encounter against Oldham Athletic in 2019, may feature in Sunday's North West derby at Finn Harps if his registration is processed in time.