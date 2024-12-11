Tiernan Lynch's rebuilding job at Derry City is gathering pace with the capture of Northern Ireland international Shane Ferguson who says he "can't wait" to get started at Brandywell.

The former Newcastle United player was in the city on Tuesday to have his medical and put pen to paper on a one year deal before flying back to England to where his partner is expected to give birth in the coming days.

Ferguson has enjoyed a stellar career in England, making 23 Premier League, 170 Championship and 111 League One appearances with Newcastle, Birmingham City, Millwall and, most recently, Rotherham where, after two superb years as a real fans’ favourite at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, injury blighted his third year and prompted his release in May.

However, the Eglinton man is now back to full fitness and anxious to lend his considerable talent and experience to Lynch's Brandywell revolution which has already seen Brian Maher and Adam O'Reilly sign new deals over the past seven days.

New Derry City signing Shane Ferguson is welcomed to the Brandywell by boss Tiernan Lynch. (Photo: Kevin Morrison)

"I am really looking forward to the start of the season," revealed Ferguson who has played 57 times for Northern Ireland, scoring two goals, "I am delighted to be back home and I just can't wait for the season to get going.

"That was one of the main reasons that I wanted to come home," he added of the chance to prove his fitness again, "Obviously now I can get a full pre-season and I am really looking forward to getting going."

With names like Gavin Whyte and Liam Boyce also being linked with Derry, Ferguson said it didn't take much for new Brandywell boss Lynch to convince him home was where the heart is.

"No it didn't (take much persuasion) to be fair. Once I spoke to Tiernan - and I think I spoke to him on the phone quite a few times – it was like I had known him my whole life," explained the winger, "His vision for the club and where he wants to take the club is exactly what I wanted to hear.

"I can't wait (to play in front of the Derry supporters). Whenever the team is doing well there is a buzz around the town and I'm really looking forward to that."