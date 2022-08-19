Derry City sign Jordan McEneff
Derry City have added Jordan McEneff to their squad for the remainder of the season.
The talented attack minded midfielder, has signed a short term deal with the Candy Stripes and follows in the foot-steps of his older brother Aaron, by joining his home town club.
The 21-year-old, who spent the first half of this season at Shelbourne on-loan from Arsenal, wasn't available for tonight's encounter against Drogheda United, but should be cleared for next Friday night's Extra.ie FAI Cup tie against First Division leaders Cork City.
For manager Ruaidhrí Higgins he's delighted to have signed the former Arsenal starlet.
"Jordan is a quality player, who in recent years has had terrible luck with injuries, but with patience I think he can develop into a really, really good player," insisted the Derry boss.
"He's only 21 and one of the big things that impressed me was he never talked about finances, all he talked about was getting a chance to kick-start his career and I feel being from Derry it was a no brainer for me to get him.
"As I said he's a quality player, but has he hasn't played in a few months, we won't be rushing him and if he performs to the ability that I know he has then, we have a hell of a player and at the end of the season, both parties will hold talks and reassess the situation.
"As a 14 year-old he was one of the best footballers I ever saw and I mean that. He's a real top talent, who as I said has had a terrible run of luck, but hopefully we can get him back on track and everyone sees the player I know he can be."