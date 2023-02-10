​Ward, who scored against Institute on Monday night, joins on-loan from Ipswich Town while Republic of Ireland U21 international, O’Neill, is expected to come in from Premier League side, Fulham.

Assistant manager Alan Reynolds admitted that Ward’s pace is something that caught both his and boss Ruaidhrí Higgins’ eye when they first watched him.

"I thought Matt Ward was a threat and he's going to do well for us," insisted the Derry City number two.

"One of the things we noticed when we were looking at him was how quick he was and you could picture him at the Brandywell on the big, wide open pitch.

"Once the players also start to get used to playing with him, that will help him. He only arrived last Thursday so once the squad gets an understanding for him, I feel he'll be a great addition to the squad.

"I was really pleased with him on Friday night, especially considering he only arrived at the club on Thursday, but I think he'll be a big addition to us."

As for O’Neill, whose stoppage time winner against Sweden over a year ago played a big part in Jim Crawford’s Ireland side reaching the Euro 2023 play-offs, he has already worked with Reynolds in the international set-up.