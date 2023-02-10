Derry City sign Matt Ward on-loan from Ipswich Town and close in on Fulham winger
Derry City have added winger Matt Ward to their squad and they are closing in on Ollie O'Neill ahead of the 2023 season.
Ward, who scored against Institute on Monday night, joins on-loan from Ipswich Town while Republic of Ireland U21 international, O’Neill, is expected to come in from Premier League side, Fulham.
Assistant manager Alan Reynolds admitted that Ward’s pace is something that caught both his and boss Ruaidhrí Higgins’ eye when they first watched him.
"I thought Matt Ward was a threat and he's going to do well for us," insisted the Derry City number two.
"One of the things we noticed when we were looking at him was how quick he was and you could picture him at the Brandywell on the big, wide open pitch.
"Once the players also start to get used to playing with him, that will help him. He only arrived last Thursday so once the squad gets an understanding for him, I feel he'll be a great addition to the squad.
"I was really pleased with him on Friday night, especially considering he only arrived at the club on Thursday, but I think he'll be a big addition to us."
As for O’Neill, whose stoppage time winner against Sweden over a year ago played a big part in Jim Crawford’s Ireland side reaching the Euro 2023 play-offs, he has already worked with Reynolds in the international set-up.
The 20-year-old has impressed at Craven Cottage where he has seven goals and six assists in 12 appearances for the Cottagers’ Under-21 side this season and is highly rated by the Premier League men.