Derry City sign Will Patching

Derry City's Will Patching.

The 23-year-old, who shone during his loan spell at the Brandywell during the first part of the 2021 season, is the latest man to exit Dundalk and join the Candy Stripes.

Patching follows Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy on returning to Derry, as boss Ruaidhri Higgins continues to put together his squad for the 2022 campaign.

The former Manchester City youngster was in sparkling form during his loan spell on Foyleside this season, scoring six goals and having six assists in his 16 games before he returned to Vinny Perth's side in July, despite Derry's best attempts at trying to sign him on a permanent deal then, but they have now got their man.

After returning to the Lilywhites the talented midfielder linked up well with McEleney in particular during their Europa Conference League campaign, scoring against Welsh men Newtown and in both legs against Estonia side Levadia.