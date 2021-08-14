Derry City sign youngster Gerard Storey

Midfielder Gerard Storey has signed a 16 month deal with Derry City.

The 19-year-old, who has signed until the end of the 2022 campaign, played against the Candy Stripes on Monday evening for Cliftonville, where it's thought he impressed boss Ruaidhri Higgins.

The Belfast youngster, who was released at the end of the season by League One side Portsmouth, played with Danske Bank Premiership men Carrick Rangers last season, making 13 appearances during his loan spell with the Taylors Avenue out-fit.

Storey joined Pompey in the summer of 2019, and went on to make his first-team debut against Cheltenham Town, in the EFL Trophy, in December 2020.

During his time in England he also played seven times for Gosport Borough in the Southern Area League, when out on-loan, before returning home to play for Niall Currie's men for the remainder of last season.