ONE LAST PUSH . . . Derry City skipper Mark Connolly hopes he's at Brandywell beyond this season.

​DERRY CITY captain Mark Connolly says he'll give 'absolutely everything' in the club's pursuit of European football and hasn't given up hope of being at Brandywell next season to reap the rewards.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and talks have yet to materialise but he declared he 'would love to stay' beyond that.

He’s understands why contract talks are on the backburner as Tiernan Lynch's priority is to get the club back into European competition with three fixtures remaining.

However, he's anxious about his future with a young family to take care of and believes he's still got plenty to offer the club.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch watches on as Mark Connolly of Derry City prepares to take a throw-in.

"I sort of spoke with him [Tiernan] in July and they were positive talks but there hasn't been as much since," explained the Monaghan man.

"Listen, it's difficult with a young family but I understand where he's coming from with the priority being Europe and I know that being a senior player.

"The priority is the football club and getting European football. Obviously I'd love to be here with my family and everything being here but my priority is to help get this team into Europe; keep pushing until the end and see where it goes."

The former Wolves and Dundee United centre half has been one of the mainstays in Lynch's team this season as part of a defence which has been chopped and changed more than any other area of the pitch.

Connolly, who has made 112 appearances for Derry, has played over 30 games this term and he's certainly not ready to hang up the boots any time soon.

However, he knows how important his next contract will be as he comes to the final years of a stellar career.

"I moved here. I took my family out of school and left Scotland which was their home to come here. We've been here just over three years and it’s been amazing. The kids are in school.

"Listen, I'll give absolutely everything until the day I'm told I'm not needed anymore. The priority is to try and get the club finishing as high as they can.

"I think I've the most minutes behind Brian Maher and Mickey Duffy this season so I've played a lot of minutes. I still feel good and feel like I can keep going. We'll see what the next few weeks bring.

" Ideally I'd love to be here but it's out of my hands." His influence off the pitch has been equally as invaluable during the three and a half years he's been on Foyleside and that's something he's enjoyed.

"I want to be somewhere where I feel I can help and help others around me and help younger players and keep driving and I fully believe I can still do that. I've played 30 odd games this season.

"I've played with a few injuries but touch wood I haven’t been too bad with injuries this year. I still feel good and feel I can contribute and bring something to the team.

"My aim is to make sure to get this club into Europe and finish as high as we can."

After a last-gasp victory over Sligo Rovers at Brandywell, Derry will resume their league campaign away to Waterford on Friday night after the international break knowing three points will take them a step closer to their pre-season goal.

Connolly knows what representing Derry in Europe feels like and he would love nothing more than to experience that again next year should he still be at the club.

"My aim when I first came to the club was to win trophies. We did that with the FAI Cup and the league has been something high on my list. “Unfortunately if we can't do that then the second best is to try and finish second and get European football and that's the aim for the last three games.

"There's still three games to go to get second spot and if it's Europa League or Conference League, listen, Europa League would be incredible for the football club.

"We'll see if that happens but our aim is to finish as high as we can which will more than likely be second.

"It's incredible playing in Europe. Since I've come to the club, those trips we had to Kazakhstan and the night here against KUPS were incredible. It's something you don't forget.

"Obviously I played in plenty of games in England and Scotland but that night was definitely ip there. Even coming back from KuPs I remember arriving at the airport and it was absolutely rammed with Derry fans.

"That's what Derry's about - it's a special place. Don't get me wrong, there's been times when it's been difficult. Times when we set our marker high and probably haven't reached that.

"But I think if we can get the club back into European football for next season it gives the fans and everyone something to look forward to."