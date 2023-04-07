The match official sent Drogheda United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega for an early bath less than 30 minutes into the Good Friday clash at Brandywell and McEleney felt he then 'evened it up' with Cameron McJannet's harsh sending off early in the second half.

"I can say it now," he began. "I don't think either of them are red cards. Game-wreckers, those decisions! We had a feeling that somebody was trying to even it up and it happened, literally two fouls, two yellows," he said of McJannet's dismissal on 67 minutes after two bookable offences in less than 20 minutes of the second half.

"We knew at half-time they were down to 10 men and I had the feeling he was trying to even it up to be honest and the first opportunity it happened."

Irrespective of those decisions which certainly affected a match which lacked real quality, Derry ultimately failed to punish their visitors despite having an extra man for 40 minutes of the match.

They were punished from a set-play with the 13 minutes remaining as Elicha Ahui pounced from close range but McEleney wasn't making any excuses afterwards, admitting Derry simply weren't good enough.

"It's no secret, everyone saw it, we just weren't at it. They've got their goal and we need to get used to teams doing this coming here. We have to take a look at ourselves, and there's no secrets.

"We're getting so far and then it's just not happening. The eyes don't lie and we just need to be better and take responsibility, get together and do the business on Monday against Bohs.

"We have to motivate ourselves. We're here to win, that's our job and we just didn't do enough. We still had chances to score goals and should've been 1-0 up without being brilliant. We weren't and got punished and it was similar against Sligo. You don't need to be a genius to work it out. It is what it is but as players we need to take responsibility and we just need to be better."

The midfield maestro entered the fray at half-time as Derry looked to break down the resolve of the 10 men of Drogheda but despite a handful of half chances, they simply couldn't test goalkeeper Colin McCabe.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins admitted afterwards he opted to rest McEleney for the visit of Drogheda with Monday's match against Bohemians in mind and McEleney said he understood the decision.

"I want to play, obviously but I get his reasoning and I don't disagree. I still had enough time to impact the game and we were beat so that's the be all and end all of it.

"We're sitting second in the league. We've lost our first game of the season. Yes, it's not good enough but we've a quick turnaround on Monday and I would definitely rather have a game on Monday than next Friday. All the boys know that. We have no excuses. You come here and you have to win games, that's your job."

