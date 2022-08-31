Derry City skipper Patrick McEleney praises match winner Ryan Graydon
Captain Patrick McEleney felt Derry City fully deserved the three points, at Shelbourne, on Monday night
The Brandywell men claimed the victory thanks to Ryan Graydon's 91st minute strike, which took a wicket deflection off Shels defender Luke Byrne, before sailing past goalkeeper Brendan Clarke.
McEleney felt that the Candystripes deserved that little slice of luck, which he feels, has been missing in recent weeks and he praised the match winner's drive and desire to secure the victory.
"I think we did deserve to win it," he insisted.
Most Popular
-
1
SEAN CONNOR: How should we measure success in our youth sport
-
2
City of Derry coach admits "worse fears" realised in opening day Dromore defeat
-
3
GAA World Games can showcase Derry to a global audience say County Chairman John Keenan
-
4
Disjointed City of Derry fall flat as Dromore win season opener at Judges Road
-
5
Olympian AC celebrate amazing medal haul at Masters All Ireland Track and Field Championships
"There keeper made a few saves, we hit the bar, we were pushing for the winner and I think we were the team always trying to win the game, so look it's a brilliant win.
"Ryan is just hungry and he wants to get onto the end of things. He wants to run, he wants to fight for everything and that's brilliant for us. He has been exceptional for us."