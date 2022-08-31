Derry City skipper Patrick McEleney praises match winner Ryan Graydon

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brandywell men claimed the victory thanks to Ryan Graydon's 91st minute strike, which took a wicket deflection off Shels defender Luke Byrne, before sailing past goalkeeper Brendan Clarke.

McEleney felt that the Candystripes deserved that little slice of luck, which he feels, has been missing in recent weeks and he praised the match winner's drive and desire to secure the victory.

"I think we did deserve to win it," he insisted.

Derry City's Patrick McEleney was delighted with Monday night's late win at Tolka Park.

"There keeper made a few saves, we hit the bar, we were pushing for the winner and I think we were the team always trying to win the game, so look it's a brilliant win.