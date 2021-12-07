Derry City snap up former Oldham and Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan

New Derry City signing Cameron Dummigan pictured in action for Dundalk against Linfield's Mathew Clarke in the Unite the Union Cup at Windsor Park.

The 25 year-old Lurgan man becomes the fourth player Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins has snapped up from his former club Dundalk following in the footsteps of Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy and Will Patching ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Dummigan joined Dundalk in March 2019 from Oldham where he made 85 appearances in English League One and League Two and was named the Latics Young Player of the Year in 2017.

The versatile former Northern Ireland U21 international, who joins on a two year deal, is equally adept at full-back or wing-back and has been a key player for Dundalk in recent seasons.

Cameron Dummigan is unveiled as a Derry City player at Brandywell Stadium. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

He arrives at Brandywell with bags of experience having been part of Dundalk's 2019 league title winning while he's also won the FAI Cup and League Cup.

Dummigan also played an integral part in Dundalk's incredible journey to the Europa League Group stages in 2020.

His addition will bring competition for PFAI Premier Division team of the year full-back Ronan Boyce next season.

Higgins was delighted to capture the ex-Dundalk man.

"I’m delighted to welcome a player of Cameron’s quality and versatility to the club. It is very rare that a player is equally effective in a number of positions, but that’s certainly what he brings us.”

“He has a wealth of experience behind him and is still only 25 years old so I would like to think he’s joining the club with his best years ahead of him.”