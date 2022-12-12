The Extra.ie FAI Cup winners make the trip to Richmond Park, a ground which they’ve had a good record at in recent years.

Last April, the Brandywell men produced their best performance of the season when they secured an impressive 4-0 win over Tim Clancy’s side thanks to goals from Matty Smith, Jamie McGonigle (2) and Cameron Dummigan.

Then in September, Cian Kavanagh scored his first goal for the club, firing home the only goal of the game with his first touch, after coming on as a substitute.

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins will take his side to Richmond Park for their league opener.

The remaining Premier Division games on February 17th see Cork City’s return to the top flight begin with a home clash against Declan Devine’s Bohemians, UCD travel to Dundalk and FAI Cup beaten finalists Shelbourne host Drogheda United.