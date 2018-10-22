Derry City striker Ally Roy dejected after loss

Striker Ally Roy was a dejected figure after Derry City’s fifth home loss in a row on Friday night.

The 3-0 defeat to Cork City ended what has been a disappointing return season to the Brandywell and the Scottish front man couldn’t put his finger on why they had another poor showing at home.

“Obviously it was going to be a hard last home game of the season coming up against last year’s champions, but we wanted to try and get a result to see the fans off in our last home game, but while we played a decent brand of football and attack a bit, but at the end of the day the result says 3-0.

“Look you can play as much good football as you want but if you aren’t going to win the game it doesn’t matter.

“It has been a long season and yes obviously we all tried our best to put on a show for the fan every week, as they are paying their hard earned money to come and watch us and then we try to put on a show for them but we obviously didn’t do that today, but to be honest I can’t really describe why that didn’t happen, because we put the effort in and unfortunate that we couldn’t get the result.”

The N Ireland U21 international also confirmed that he still hasn’t sorted out his future.

“I’m just going to focus on playing my football for the rest of the season and then see what happens,” he added.

“I don’t like getting involved in that type of thing, I’m here to play football and do my job, so stuff like that is out of my hands and I let my agent deal with that type of stuff and I just want to focus on playing these last two games against Bray (last night) and St Pat’s.”