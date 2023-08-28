Danny Mullen is anxious to add to his first goa for Derry City. Photo: George Sweeney.

The Scot began his career at Livingston before spells at St Mirren, Dundee and Partick Thistle, joining Derry in July alongside fellow country man Paul McMullan. Both players were thrust straight into the midst of a League of Ireland season without a pre-season and while McMullan has adapted quicker, Mullen has been improving week on week with Friday his best display yet in a Candy Stripe shirt.

The 28-year old was a constant thorn in Bohs' side and had already watched one effort slip inches the wrong side of James Talbot's post by the time he looped a beautiful header over the Bohs' keeper to put Derry in front at 2-1.

While Talbot had the last laugh when he brilliantly denied Mullen's second half header, the forward looks to be finding his feet at just the right time in Derry's season.

"Yeah, I have been wanting to play well and get my first goal so I'm glad I have got that. Now it’s about looking forward and adding to it," said Mullen.

"I had a few chances and on another day it could have been one or two more so I'll keep chipping away and working hard in training, I'm already looking forward to next week.

"Always when you go to a new club you want to get your first one and that will give you confidence to hopefully build on it. I'm really looking forward now to Dundalk and helping to team as much as I can."

Mullen scored in both the penalty shoot-outs against Tobol and St. Pat's and says he's doesn't mind how he scores, as long as he continues to find the net.

"Bohs played a good game," he added, "It’s a tough place to come but it's another point on the board and we’ll look to add to it in the final run in.

"As a striker you want to hit the back of the net. It doesn't matter if it is penalties, extra time or whatever, it's just hitting the back of that net and getting that feeling back. I'm hungry to get more and hopefully I can kick on from here.

"It was a good performance but in every game you want to do well and get more goals. It is something to start from. It was good to get more minutes. We have quality coming off the bench and it’s a good squad but we’re going to need everybody between now and the end of the season."

Those sentiments were echoed by his manager Ruaidhri Higgins who paid tribute to the commitment Mullen has shown by moving across the Irish Sea.

"I thought he was excellent, " explained the Derry City boss, "Talbot has made another excellent save from a header from Danny. He led the line really well and had a good chance in the first half when he got slid down the side. He showed a lot of promise and I'm delighted for him that he's off the mark, the timing is good.

"He didn't have a pre-season. He came fresh out of the Scottish League; we brought him in sort of cold and we've tried to get him up to speed but you can see over the last couple of weeks in training that he's getting shaper day by day.