Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​DANNY Mullen insists he won't throw his toys out of the pram if he's to continue to play second fiddle to fellow striker Pat Hoban.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Scotsman delivered once again on Friday night with his strike from distance finding the bottom corner of the Dundalk net via a slight deflection to earn a point which kept alive Derry's title hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That strike took his tally to an impressive nine in all competitions with four coming after substitute appearances.

His introduction at half-time against the Lilywhites alongside debutant Jacob Davenport helped swing the game in Derry's favour. He's already been knocking on Ruaidhri Higgins' door to express his desire to start games but the former Dundee man is prepared to remain patient.

"I said when I came to the club, every time I get an opportunity to get on the pitch I want to make an impact," said Mullen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thankfully I've been doing that. I've had to be patient. At times it's hard when you're scoring the goals and not getting the minutes you deserve but we do have a strong squad.

"I've trained right Monday to Friday to be ready and when I'm called upon it's good to see that I'm putting the ball in the back of the net and long may that continue.

"It's a tough one for the manager. Obviously Pat's been doing really well with goals as well so it's a good problem for the manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry City’s Danny Mullen, with Ciaran Coll and Mark Connolly, is prepared to be patient.

"But I don't only play up front. I can play off the striker as well so there's different opportunities for me to play and it's obviously down to the manager and what he feels is right for whatever game is what he needs to go with.

"I've played football for a long time and know not to chuck the toys out of the pram and just be ready for when I'm called upon."

Mullen has scored some vital goals this term including winners against St Pat's and Bohemians in the league and a double against the Saints in the FAI Cup second round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His latest strike ultimately cut Shelbourne's lead at the top to two points and he's confident Derry's title bid can go right to the wire.

Derry City's Pat Hoban has been in fine goalscoring form this season.

"In this league you know everybody can beat everybody and people will drop points between now and the end of the season.

"We knew as a group we could've won that game on Friday so we just need to go and take the next three points available when we're back in league action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The points are on the board for us and that takes the pressure off going into games.

"Obviously Shels have the game in hand and don't count out Rovers while there's another couple of teams within touching distance. It's a tough league.

"We wish we had a bit more points but they all add up and let's just hope it's enough at the end of the season."