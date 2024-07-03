Derry City’s Conor Barr and, right, Sean Patton who has signed a loan deal with Finn Harps. Photo: George Sweeney

​Derry City striker Sean Patton has signed a new contract at the Brandywell club and is going on loan to Finn Harps until the end of the current season.

The Candy Stripes’ new Technical Director, Mark McChrystal said that the well-regarded 17-year old would benefit from getting regular game time with the Ballybofey club.​

“Sean has been in and around the first team squad here this season, and it is clear from the award of a new contract that he is part of our future plans.

“This is now an opportunity for him to get a run of games at senior level and he is the type of player who can make the most of the experience.

“Hopefully the move will benefit all parties and we look forward to monitoring Sean’s progress over the coming months.”

Patton made his first team debut against UCD last May at 16 years of age and has regularly been on the bench on matchdays. He has featured as a substitute in games against Bohemians, Dundalk, Galway United (twice) and Shamrock Rovers this season, with his last appearance coming at Tallaght on May 20.

With Pat Hoban, Danny Mullen and Colm Whelan all providing competition at Derry, he’s excited to get more gametime at Harps.

"It feels great,” he said. “I’m delighted to get the move done. I know a few of the boys in the squad already and I’ve worked under Kevin McHugh and Eamon Curry from my time in the academy. I’m just excited to get going now.”

Harps boss Darren Murphy said he was looking forward to working with the talent young striker.

"It was a no brainer for me. Everyone speaks very highly of Sean and I’d like to thank Ruaidhri Higgins and Mark McChrystal at Derry for their cooperation and helping push the deal through.

"It’s a great opportunity for Sean. He’s a great fit for us. He knows the boys and he’ll bring more competition to the front line and that’s what we want.

I know a few bodies have left in the window so it’s great to have Sean in the door now to give us a bit of competition for places at that end of the pitch. Hopefully Sean will be the first of one or two,” added the Ballybofey boss.