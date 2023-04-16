Derry City players celebrate Ben Doherty's opening goal on the stroke of half-time at Oriel Park. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

CIAN Kavanagh came off the bench to rescue a precious point for Derry City in a pulsating clash against 10 man Dundalk at Oriel Park as the Candy Stripes moved into third spot.

Ben Doherty put Derry in full control with a brilliant left-footed strike just before the half-time break as the visitors appeared to be in full control.

Sadou Diallo had earlier struck the crossbar with a venomous effort from 20 yards and Dundalk looked rattled.

However, in a bizarre 50 seconds the game was turned on its head as Dundalk got their noses in front.

From Keith Ward's inswinging free-kick Robbie Benson cushioned his header into the far corner for the equaliser. And directly from the restart Finnish substitute Johannes Yli-Kokko won the ball and raced through on goal before slotting past the out-rushing Brian Maher.

There was to be further drama as Derry sub Kavanagh rose to head home Will Patching's free-kick on 79 minutes.

Dundalk were reduced to 10 men on 86 minutes when Wasiri Williams went in hard on Ollie O'Neill and referee Rob Hennessy issued a straight red.

The returning Michael Duffy came close with a terrific effort late on but Derry had to settle for point which takes them to within a point of second placed St Pats.

The big news ahead of kick-off was Colm Whelan's inclusion in the squad for the first time since making his close season move from UCD. The Ireland U21 striker was named on the bench after recovering from an ACL injury sustained last summer at Finn Harps.

Also making his long awaited return was winger Michael Duffy after his calf injury as the ex-Dundalk man took his place on a strong looking bench.

Will Patching and Ollie O'Neill were also named as substitutes as Ruaidhri Higgins made three changes from the defeat to Bohemians on Monday night.

Jordan McEneff came into the starting line-up replacing the injured Patrick McEleney while Sadou Diallo was preferred to Patching. Cameron McJannet returned from his one match suspension at the expense of O'Neill.

Stephen O'Donnell needed to make a late change to his starting XI when captain Andy Boyle picked up an injury in the warm-up and Darragh Leahy came in to replace him at centre half.

Both managers were seeking a positive reaction after successive defeats and the incentive for Derry was to leapfrog Shamrock Rovers and St Pat's back into second spot with victory.

Derry struck the woodwork in the third minute when Ben Doherty's corner kick from the left was flicked towards Diallo in space on the edge of the penalty area and the midfielder's well hit strike on the half volley crashed off the crossbar.

Archie Davies barged Doherty in the back, earning Derry a free-kick from a decent position on the left. Doherty's delivery was miscued but it found its way to Ciaran Coll on the edge of the box and his snapshot flew over the bar on 18 minutes.

There was a poignant minute's applause on 24 minutes in honour of the late Private Sean Rooney, the Irish soldier, a supporter with connections to both clubs, who was killed in action in Lebanon.

Derry came so close to taking the lead on 28 minutes from another Doherty corner but Ryan Graydon's header flashed past the post.

Moments later Davies did well to get in behind Ciaran Coll and his volley from 18 yards was palmed behind by Brian Maher.

Derry got their noses in front on 44 minutes after a brilliant finish from Doherty who received the ball from Graydon on the edge of the penalty area and curled his left footed strike into the far corner for his second goal of the season.

Doherty fired over the crossbar four minutes into the second half after a cross from the right flank.

Substitute Cian Kavanagh made his presence felt from a corner kick as he towered above his marker at the back post to meet Doherty's inswinger but his downward header bounced over the bar just short of the hour mark.

Dundalk boss O'Donnell was shown a yellow card for his furious reaction when Derry were awarded a soft free-kick after Ronan Boyce went down under the challenge of Rayhaam Tulloch who was in on goal inside the Derry penalty area.

In the space of 60 seconds the game was turned on its head. Graydon gave away a silly foul to the right of the Derry penalty area. Ward swept in the free-kick and from six yards Benson's cushioned header found the far corner on 71 minutes.

Straight from the kick-off Dundalk overturned possession and substitute Yli-Kokko raced through on goal and slotted past the on-rushing Maher to put the home side into the lead.

It was a remarkable turnaround as Derry appeared to be in full control. Higgins needed to act fast and brought on Duffy and O'Neill in an attempt to get back in the match.

Derry were level on 79 minutes when Patching found the run of Kavanagh and he deftly found the top corner with a brilliant header - his second goal for the club!

Dundalk were down to 10 men for the final four minutes of normal time when Williams lunged into the tackle on Derry sub O'Neill on the halfway line. Referee Rob Hennessy issued a straight red.

Duffy came close with a lovely strike on his right foot from 25 yards which had Nathan Shepperd scrambling across the face of goal in the final minute.

Dundalk: Sheppard, Davies, Williams, Leahy, Muller, McCourt (Hoban 51); Sloggett (Yli-Kokko 38), Benson, Ward (O'Kane 85), Malley (Lewis 85); Martin (Tulloch 51); Subs Not Used - Cherrie, Doyle, Byrne.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, S McEleney, McJannet, Coll (Duffy 76); Diallo, O'Reilly, McEneff (Patching 45); Graydon (O'Neill 76), McGonigle (C. Kavanagh 53), Doherty; Subs Not Used- Ryan, Whelan, B. Kavanagh, Ward.