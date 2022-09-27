The 26-year-old, who has been out after an ACL rupture he picked up during February's home game against Shamrock Rovers, had stepped up his training recently and was hoping to force his way back into Ruaidhrí Higgins' plans but this latest set-back is a major blow.

Unfortunately earlier this week Harkin suffered a similar ACL injury at training and is likely to be out for another long period. The club confirmed that he will see a specialist on Friday to find out the full extent of the injury.

The Brandywell men confirmed the news that Harkin is likely to spend more time on the sidelines, but knowing his character the ex-Coleraine man will be looking to return in 2023.

City issued a statement this evening confirming the dreadful news: "Derry City FC's medical team have confirmed this evening that midfielder Ciaron Harkin has suffered a further ACL injury in training this week.

"Michael Hegarty told the club's website that the extent of the injury was confirmed following a scan today and Ciaron will see a specialist on Friday so that they can prepare a recovery plan.

"The announcement is all the more concerning given that the 26-year old had entered the final stages of his rehabilitation after 7 months out with the same injury.

"Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to 'Jackie' for a speedy recovery."

Last month the Derry boss was full of praise of the Creggan man stating: “He’s a real credit to himself. He won’t really know this but he has a huge influence around the place.

"He’s very highly regarded by the staff, players and everyone at the club. He’s a joy to be around, as he always comes in with a smile on his face every day.