Airtricity League, Premier Division

Derry City 1, Waterford United 2

Derry City slipped to a second defeat in three Premier Division games as Waterford FC inflicted a first Brandywell defeat of the season on Tiernan Lynch's new look team.

All the damage was done in a disastrous first half as goals from Kyle White and Kacper Radkowski handed Keith Long's team a shock lead Derry were unable to overturn despite no shortage of opportunities.

Waterford’s goals came from three first half attacks. Derry by contrast passed up chance after chance as Gavin Whyte, Robbie Benson and Mark Connolly contrived to miss the target with opportunities that looked easier to score. Pat Hoban's penalty offered second half hope as Lynch made FIVE substitutions but they couldn't breach a stubborn Waterford defence.

Frustration then with Lynch still seeking to discover his best team ahead of Monday's tough looking trip to St. Patrick Athletic.

Despite last week's first win of his Brandywell reign, Lynch still named three changes from the side that started the victory over Bohemians, changes that saw a home debut for new signing Kevin Holt and a full debut for Whyte while Ciaron Harkin came in for his first start in over three years, his last being the February 25th Brandywell opener in 2022 against Shamrock Rovers.

The home changes meant a reshuffle in defence with Holt, as expected, starting alongside captain Mark Connolly and Harkin replacing Ronan Boyce at right back with Sam Todd and Sadou Diallo the others to drop to what was a strong looking home bench.

Keith Long meanwhile made only one change from the team beaten by Shelbourne last week, White coming in to replace Ryan Burke.

And it was a positive start from the Candy stripes who forced two early corners, one of which saw Connolly test visiting keeper Stephen McMullan but just as Derry seemed to be settling Waterford struck.

In what was a first foray into the home half after nine minutes, Waterford overloaded the right side and Derry fell into the trap. With the Candy Stripes sucked across, Conan Noonan was able to switch play left where White stepped inside Harkin to fire a low, left footed finish off the outside of his boot and into the far corner.

After failing to score a league goal against Derry last season, it was a dream start for Long's team and it could have got even better only four minutes later Tommy Lonergan played White in again only for Maher to save bravely at the winger's feet.

Derry were stung but their response was impressive, initially at least. First Thomas broke on to a Harkin ball down the right and found Whyte with a low cross the former Portsmouth man couldn't get decent contact on.

Whyte's next contact was better, blasting home after a loosed ball broke inside the Waterford penalty area but the home celebrations were soon cut short by the linesman's flag.

But all the while Waterford looked threatening against a home defence that was struggling. And bad became worse on 39 minutes when Noonan swung in free from the left. It found a Derry head but Liam Boyce's clearance only landed at the feet of Kacper Radkowski at the back post, the big centre-half taking a touch and drilling a low finish under Maher at his near post to send Derry into half-time with a mountain to climb.

Lynch resisted the temptation for half-time changes and Derry should have halved the deficit within four minutes of the restart. Again it was the Thomas-Whyte combination that opened Waterford up, the former swinging in a left footed cross from the right that found Whyte ghosting into the box unmarked. Sadly his weak header straight at McMullan from eight yards was not the finish the move deserved.

Four minutes later and Derry were left looking to the skies again as Carl Winchester headed back a Thomas free-kick for Connolly to somehow hook his effort over the bar from only four yards.

They were nearly made to pay when a Padraig Almond inspired break found Noonan running unopposed on to the pull back. His shot beat Maher but not Holt on the line and City breathed again.

Lynch's reaction spoke volumes to his thoughts as a QUADRUPLE substitution saw Hoban, Ben Doherty, Robbie Benson and Sam Todd introduced in a bid to turn the tide of a game that was disappearing off into the distance.

The manager's bold move took only two minutes to pay dividends. Neat play on the right from O'Reilly found Duffy whose cross was set to find Doherty but the full-backs first involvement was to be bundled to the floor by Navajo Bakboord: Penalty! Up stepped Hoban to score from the spot with his first touch, his sixth goal against Keith Long's team since joining the Candy Stripes.

Game on and Derry were turning the screw as Duffy had a back post header saved and Hoban was within inches of doubling his tally from a low cross. Waterford too were threatening as Maher had to be sharp off his line to deny Almond as the game became very stretched.

Sean Patton was introduced as Derry went for broke with three at the back and an extra man in attack. And they had chances, notably when

Ben Doherty's inviting cross found Duffy, now operating on the right, but he couldn't quite get over the ball and his header floated harmlessly over.

Derry should have been level with six minutes left when O'Reilly's cross from the right arrived on a plate for the onrushing Robbie Benson but somehow the former Dundalk man skewed his shot wide from six yards with the goal gaping.

It summed up the night. Chances galore, but no end product. Derry remain a work in progress.

Derry City (4-1-4-1): Brian Maher, Ciaron Harkin (Sam Todd, 58mins), Mark Connolly, Kevin Holt, Shane Ferguson (Ben Doherty, 58mins); Carl Winchester, Adam O'Reilly, Gavin Whyte (Robbie Benson, 58mins); Dom Thomas (Pat Hoban, 58mins), Liam Boyce (Sean Patton, 74mins), Michael Duffy.

Waterford (4-3-3): Stephen McMullan, Navajo Bakboord, Kacper Radkowski, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy, Kyle White (Sam Glenfield, 74mins); Dean McMenamy, Rowan McDonald, Conan Noonan; Padraig Amond, Thomas Lonergan.

Referee: Aaron O'Dowd.