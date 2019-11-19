Derry City target Ethan Boyle signs for Linfield

DERRY CITY target, Ethan Boyle has opted to sign for Irish League champions, Linfield claiming he's looking forward to an 'exciting new challenge' in the New Year.

The former Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps full back had held talks with Derry City boss, Declan Devine last weekend and claimed he was giving the Brandywell club 'some good consideration'.

“I have spoken to Declan and Paddy (McCourt), who I also played with at Harps so, yeah, there’s interest there,” stated the right back. "Derry City is a good club and Derry’s a good city so I’m definitely giving them some good consideration."

Cork City and Harps were also believed to be interested in the 22 year-old who can also operate as a right wing-back but the Wexford native felt a move to the Dankse Bank Premiership was his best option.

Boyle signed a one and-a-half year contract with the Windsor Park club.

“I’m delighted to be joining Linfield," he said. "The manager and Willie McKeown have made me feel very welcome and at home here. The facilities are really impressive and I’m really looking forward to getting started when the transfer window opens in the new year.



"It’s an exciting new challenge for me and I want to thank my advisor Martin Dunphy for his assistance in this matter. Linfield are a very big club on this island and I expect in the new year the team will be challenging for major silverware and I just want to contribute to what I hope will be a successful end of the season for the club.”

Blues boss, David Healy was 'delighted' to have the defender on board claiming it will help boost competition levels.

“I’m delighted to be able to advise our supporters that we’ve agreed terms for 22 year old Ethan Boyle to join us on the opening of the transfer window in early January," said Healy.



"Our recruitment and development manager Willie McKeown and I have watched Ethan on a regular basis and we believe he can make a significant contribution to the club over the duration of the one and a half year contract that we have agreed with him.



"He’s a much sought after player and I want to thank the club’s team committee for their backing in helping to bring Ethan to the club. I know our supporters will give Ethan a warm welcome to the club and I look forward to working with him when he joins up with us for training.”