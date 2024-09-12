HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS . . . Derry City teenager Glenn McCourt.

Derry City received two ‘sizeable and concrete’ offers from English Premiership clubs for talented teenager Glenn McCourt.

Nephew of former City, Celtic and Northern Ireland International midfielder Paddy McCourt, Glenn only turned 16 in June and has already attracted the attention of a number of cross-channel clubs.

Earlier this year, Derry's CEO Sean Barrett refused to be drawn on speculation regarding the Creggan teenager, but did confirm that the club had received numerous communications, including 'two concrete and sizeable offers' from English Premier League clubs.

Speaking on the Derry City website this week, Glen confirmed that he had accepted invitations to spend some time in England in the past 12 months but that he had decided to remain in Derry for a while longer.

"I can understand why lads are tempted to go across, but I know myself that I'm not ready just yet" he said.

"I haven't played any men's senior football yet and I don't see much point in going across just to play more academy football for a couple of years.

"Standard-wise the League of Ireland is a much better option and my first target is to make it into the senior squad here and compete for a place in that.

"I know I've only just turned 16 but I want to play men's football and I have enough belief and confidence in my ability to do that here.

"My ambition remains to play at the highest level possible and I'm desperate to make that happen.

"For me though, I'd much rather do that at 17 with some senior experience under my belt and make it a permanent move, rather than do it before I feel ready and end up back here a year later.

"I've been very lucky to have someone like my uncle Paddy to talk to, and my parents have been so supportive of any decisions I've made.

"I'm in the right place for me now at this point in my development. Nothing has changed in terms of what I want to do in the future, but I also can't wait to make my senior League of Ireland debut with Derry City at the Brandywell."

Anyone who has watched Glenn McCourt play for City's under-17s or 20s will tell you he's very easy to spot, as there's a swagger. What you don't see is the maturity to know when the time is right.