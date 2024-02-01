Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The talented 16 year-old midfielder has been attracting interest from clubs across Europe and recently spent time at English Premiership outfit Wolves who are keeping close tabs on his development.

And it's been a rapid development by the Republic of Ireland U17 international who didn't look out of place in midfield alongside Patrick McEleney and Jordan McEneff when he started Wednesday night's victory over Institute in the Billy Kee Memorial Cup Final at Brandywell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Cockhill Celtic youth is relishing the opportunity to learn from playing alongside what he rates as 'the best midfield in the league' but he's level-headed enough to understand he must remain 'humble' as he bides his time in a team expected to challenge for the title.

His 12 month professional contract is the next rung of the ladder in terms of his development and he's delighted to get the deal done.

"I'm buzzing to finally get it announced and I'm excited for the season ahead," said the Inishowen lad who also had trials at Celtic as a youngster alongside Liverpool's Trent Kone Doherty and Derry teammate Daithi McCallion in 2020. "It's a big moment for me and it's definitely a good boost of confidence.

"Growing up, I live in Buncrana, and used to always come up to Derry to watch the games as a young lad and when they were in Maginn [Park] I was there every week so it's a pleasure and honour to be able to wear the jersey myself. My family is proud but I just have to keep myself humble and grounded."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O'Donnell made his senior debut last November in Derry's 3-0 home win over St Patrick's Athletic - a game which rubber stamped the Candy Stripes' second place finish. That was a memorable occasion for the teenager and he's hungry for more going into the 2024 campaign.

Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins pictured alongside teenager Luke O'Donnell after the Buncrana lad signed his first professional terms. Photograph by Kevin Morrison

"I was in training last year and since then I've made my debut against Pat's on the last day of the season and I got offered a contract and signed it. It was only a few minutes at the end of the match but I was grateful to make my debut and thanks to Ruaidhri for that. It was hopefully the start of much more to come.

"I'll just try to take my chance because it's great to be a part of this great club and I'm really excited for our goals and the season ahead.

"I'll just bide my time. I have to do my best in training and whenever I do get my chance I have to be ready to take it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City boss Higgins is a huge admirer of the player who he believes has 'real potential'.“We’re aware that there has been interest in Luke from clubs outside of Ireland, but at just 16, he has time on his side” said the manager. “It’s important for him to keep working hard and to keep listening to the coaches, but he already knows that.“He has real potential and it’s up to him to make the most of his opportunity.”O’Donnell is aware of the cross-Channel interest and while it's his dream to play at the top level in England, his sole focus is on Derry City and trying to break into Higgins' first team plans.

Ruaidhri Higgins shakes hands with Luke O'Donnell who signed his first professional contract with Derry City this week. Also pictured is Luke's dad Oliver. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

“I’ve heard of interest from various places, but the most important thing for me right now is to work hard here and try to compete for a place in this team.”

"My ambition in the long term is definitely to play at the highest level I can but for now I'm just focussed on trying to get myself into the Derry City starting eleven."We have a lot of top quality players at the club, but I have confidence in myself and if I keep working hard I feel I can contribute to our season.“There’s a really good buzz about the squad heading into the new season. I’m really looking forward to it.

"It's an unbelievable midfield and definitely one of the best in the league if not the best so I'll just keep pushing and keep learning from them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For someone so young he had no shortage of belief in his own ability and he's soaking up the advice and guidance from the like of City skipper McEleney on a daily basis.

"Fats has been unbelievable for me both on and off the pitch. He's always someone I can go to for advice and is always giving it to me and I just try and learn everything from him because he's an amazing player and all the rest of the midfielders are also helping me out. They're all great players and great people too.

"I'm feeling good," he added. "I really enjoyed the start of preseason and feel like I've got a lot of minutes and I'm training well. I think I've done well when I've gone in there and it's good to get those minutes because I'm learning on and off the pitch."

The youngster also faces some crunch games in an Ireland shirt this year in the UEFA Under-17 European Championship Qualifiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad