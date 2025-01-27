Jacob Davenport is surplus to requirements at Derry City. Photo by Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

​DERRY City has told midfielder Jacob Davenport he is free to find a new club as Tiernan Lynch continues to overhaul his squad.

​The 'Journal' understands the 26 year-old former Blackburn Rovers and Man City midfielder - who has one year remaining on his current deal - is surplus to requirements at the Brandywell club.

Lynch has brought in midfielders Carl Winchester from Shrewsbury Town and free agent Robbie Benson recently, joining Sadou Diallo, Adam O’Reilly and Cameron Dummigan who will compete for central midfield berths this term.

The City boss certainly has an abundance of options in the middle of the park, leaving Davenport down the pecking order at the Lone Moor Road club.

Sean Robertson. Photograph: George Sweeney

Davenport, who played 51 times in the EFL Championship during his career with Blackburn and Burton Albion, signed an 18 month contract last July as Ruaidhri Higgins reunited the player with his fellow Man City youth graduates, Diallo and Will Patching.

He played 10 times (one start) for the Candy Stripes since his move was made official on July 1st last year including a substitute's appearance in November's FAI Cup Final loss to Drogheda United at the Aviva Stadium.

It's also believed right winger Sean Robertson has also been told he can leave the club following the arrival of Dom Thomas from Queen's Park last week.

If that’s the case, Robertson's stay on Foyleside was short lived having joined last September.

Meanwhile right wing-back Conor Barr has joined Ballymena United on loan from Derry and was quickly thrown into action with his debut coming in the club’s 2-1 loss to Larne on Saturday.

The newly installed Derry boss, Lynch last week had promised to continue to run his eye over his players, claiming anyone who fell short wouldn’t be in his squad for the new season.

“I'm very conscious and careful of what I say at this stage. I think everyone deserves a chance.

"We are very clear about the journey we want to go on. Whether everybody has the capability of going on that journey or not I’m not sure. They will probably decide that over the next number of weeks.”

Derry continue pre-season preparations in the annual Billy Kee Memorial Cup Final against Institute at Brandywell on Tuesday evening {Kick-off 7.45m] before entertaining Ballymena United on Friday.

Ahead of the Billy Kee clash with ground-sharing neighbours ‘Stute, Lynch said he’s expecting a competitive game.

"The boys have been working really hard in pre-season and gametime is very much part of our preparations.

"The Billy Kee cup is a big part of the relationship between our two clubs and I have no doubt it will be a really competitive game.

“I’m very happy that it’s at the Brandywell and we’re all looking forward to it.”

Entry to the game is £5. Admission for U12s is free if accompanied by a paying adult.