Derry City thanks Translink for FAI Cup Final services
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A sold-out train service will leave the North West Transport Hub at 9.20am, and depart from Dublin Connolly at 6.35pm. Train tickets also cover DART transfers to and from the stadium.
Fans can still avail of the special coach services, which will depart from Foyle Street Bus Station at 9am, calling at Strabane Bus Station at 9.30am. Return coach journeys will depart Dublin 40 minutes after the end of the match. Coach tickets are available to purchase online.
Sean Barrett, Derry City’s CEO said the club was delighted that Translink would be providing these special Cup Final match-day services: “Current ticket sales would suggest that Derry City fans are again set to travel to the cup final in huge numbers and the club is very grateful to Translink for organising these additional resources for our supporters.
"Travelling together definitely adds to the match-day experience, and can help to make the day an even more memorable experience.
“The train has now become a feature of our cup final preparation and whether it is by train or bus, we want all our fans to travel safely and in comfort to and from the game. Given that demand is expected to be high, we would encourage fans to secure their seats as soon as possible.”
Alan Young, Translink Service Delivery Manager, added: "These special services provide supporters with a safe, convenient, and accessible way of getting to and from the final, with some coach tickets still available to purchase online.
"By choosing these services, fans will not only experience a comfortable journey together but also help ease traffic congestion and reduce their emissions.”
Fans are advised to visit translink.co.uk/events for more information and to book their tickets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.