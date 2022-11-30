“Without a doubt, this will be the biggest demand we’ve ever seen for season tickets.”

A spokesperson for Council said it is 'happy to attend a meeting that has been organised at the request of the club to discuss the facilities and arrangements at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium'.

Derry City Chairman, Mr Philip O'Doherty has stated the club intends to make the case to revert back to a natural grass pitch at the Council-owned facility 'item number one' on the agenda.

However, with the increased demand for season tickets for the 2023 season, it's understood the club is keen to find a solution to increase the capacity of the Lone Moor Road venue.

The demand for Derry City season tickets has been unprecedented

While Phase Two of the Brandywell redevelopment plan, which included the construction of two sides on the Mark Farren Stand, has been shelved due to the collapse of the N. Ireland Executive, a temporary solution will be discussed at this week's meeting, which has been requested by Derry City.

Mr O'Doherty believes the construction of temporary terracing behind the nets at the Showgrounds end of the ground would be a viable and 'quickish fix'.

It's a pressing matter for the club given the heightened interest following the club's highest league finish in the top flight since 2006 and its first FAI Cup triumph in 10 years.

Season tickets for 2023 go on sale today (Wednesday) for last year's season ticket holders who are guaranteed a renewal if they wish to avail of the opportunity.

Club director Robert Martin revealed the demand for tickets ahead of the new season has been unprecedented.

“There will be massive demand and we are expecting that demand will outweigh our supply obviously because of the seating capacity in the stadium.

