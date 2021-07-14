Derry City to face Drogheda United in FAI Cup

FAI Cup.

The Candy Stripes' encounter is the only all top flight tie, which will take place at Head in the Game Park.

Only a few weeks ago a Will Patching brace sealed a 2-1 win for Ruaidhri Higgins' side at Drogheda.

City's north west neighbours Finn Harps take on Fairview Rangers, while holders Dundalk travel to in-form First Division men Treaty United.

FAI Cup - First Round Draw: Fairview Rangers v Finn Harps; Wexford v Cabinteely; Drogheda United v Derry City; Liffey Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers; UCD AFC v Shelbourne; Crumlin United v St. Mochtas'; Killester Donnycarney v Usher Celtic; St. Kevins' Boys v Kilnamanagh ; Sligo Rovers v Cork City; College Corinthians v Bohemians; Athlone Town v Waterford; Treaty United v Dundalk; Shamrock Rovers v Galway United; Maynooth University Town v Malahide United; St. Patrick's Athletic v Bray Wanderers and Bangor GGFC v Longford Town