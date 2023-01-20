City’s encounter against South Korea’s U20s has been postponed and they now face the Danish Superliga men on Sunday January 29th with boss Ruaidhrí Higgins looking forward to the test.

"We're now playing Aalborg, who play in the top flight in Denmark, so it's going to be a really competitive game," he admitted.

"They're half way through their season so they'll be match fit. We won't be match fit but you would rather play games of this standard than be winning games comfortably in pre-season."

​Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side face Danish side Aalborg next week in Alicante.

Higgins was disappointed that Wednesday night's friendly against Institute was postponed due to the weather and he hopes Sunday afternoon's encounter against Finn Harps goes ahead.

"It was frustrating the match against Institute was called off because you plan your pre-season schedule as best as you can and then the weather disrupts your plan but, anyway, it is what it is and we have to make the best of it," he added.

"We've tried to keep training and keep the lads at it. We play Harps now on Sunday and then we go away on Tuesday. We potentially might have a second game in Spain while we're there, but it's not confirmed yet.

"Going to Spain will be brilliant. It will be good for camaraderie and it's good for the new signings to bed into the group.