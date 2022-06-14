Derry City to face Riga FC in UEFA Conference League

UEFA Conference League Trophy.

The Candy Stripes will play the first leg at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, on Thursday July 7th and the second leg in Riga seven days later on July 14th.

This will be the second time City have played in Riga, having secured a 1-1 draw against draw against Skonto Riga way back in 2009, in the Europa League.

Stephen Kenny's side came from behind in Latvia when the now manager Ruaidhrí Higgins delivered an inch perfect cross for Tam McManus to head home.